Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Chris Godwin in his Week 11 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Giants.

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs against New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Godwin will have several player props available when he suits up on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) take the field against the New York Giants (3-6) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin's team-leading 717 receiving yards (79.7 per game) have come via 57 catches (77 targets), and he has four touchdowns.

Godwin has been the target of 20.1% (77 total) of his team's 384 passing attempts this season.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 24.3% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.7% of the time while running the ball 33.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Godwin's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Giants, Godwin has averaged 22.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 50.0 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

In four matchups versus the Giants, Godwin has not had a TD catch.

The Giants have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.2 yards per game through the air.

The Giants have given up 16 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Godwin put together a 57-yard performance against the Football Team last week on seven catches while being targeted eight times.

Godwin's over his last three games stat line reveals 23 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 102.7 yards per game, and was targeted 31 times.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive