ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39czPN_0d2ThGUX00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Daniel Jones in his Week 11 contest with the New York Giants against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lvr

There will be player prop bet markets available for Daniel Jones before he hits the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Jones and the New York Giants (3-6) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jones leads New York with 2,059 passing yards (228.8 ypg) on 190-of-293 with eight touchdowns against five interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 258 rushing yards on 50 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 28.7 yards per game.
  • The Giants, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.3% of the time while running the football 40.7% of the time.
  • Jones has attempted 34 of his 293 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In two matchups against the Buccaneers, Jones averaged 296 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards higher than his over/under for Monday.
  • Jones threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those contests against the Buccaneers.
  • The 267.9 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders in Week 9, Jones went 15-for-20 (75.0%) for 110 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • He also carried the ball four times for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Jones has thrown for 535 yards (178.3 ypg) on 60-of-85 passing with four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He has added 57 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 17 carries.

Jones' New York Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Issues Statement After Being Fired By Giants

Jason Garrett’s days as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants have come to an end. Joe Judge and the Giants fired Garrett on Tuesday afternoon. The news come less than 24 hours after New York’s offense mustered just 10 points in a 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Monday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Las Vegas Raiders#Espn
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals GM drops truth bomb on JJ Watt injury

After sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 7, it was feared JJ Watt would miss the remainder of the regular season. However, there seems to be a glimmer of hope the superstar pass rusher finds his way back onto the field for the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
NFL
The Spun

A Major Boost Is Coming For The Cowboys’ Defense

The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball. It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

No one saw this Tom Brady mistake coming: ‘Cost us the game’

The Saints had just taken the lead and yet it felt ominous. A 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson put the Saints up 29-27 over the Buccaneers with 1:41 left in the game. But their aggressive play-calling inside the 10-yard line, two incomplete passes by Trevor Siemian and settling for a field goal left Tom Brady with plenty of time to add to his NFL legend.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Derrick Henry News

Believe it or not, there’s a growing belief Derrick Henry could return for the Tennessee Titans before the regular season comes to an end. Henry suffered a broken foot during the Titans’ 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. He underwent surgery to repair it. It was previously reported the Titans’ bulldozing running back would miss the rest of the season.
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Has Surprising Admission About His Future With 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been put in a tough spot this season, but he has handled his situation like a true professional. Despite the 49ers drafting his eventual replacement this year, Garoppolo has played fairly well this season. He’s completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,112 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers place key linebacker on COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers have dealt with injuries and COVID issues nearly every week this season, so as each Sunday approaches, it’s toss up for Matt LaFleur and his staff to see who can take the field. In the latest surprising blow, the Packers announced on Wednesday that linebacker Jonathan...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy