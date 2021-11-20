Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Daniel Jones in his Week 11 contest with the New York Giants against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lvr

There will be player prop bet markets available for Daniel Jones before he hits the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Jones and the New York Giants (3-6) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones leads New York with 2,059 passing yards (228.8 ypg) on 190-of-293 with eight touchdowns against five interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 258 rushing yards on 50 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 28.7 yards per game.

The Giants, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.3% of the time while running the football 40.7% of the time.

Jones has attempted 34 of his 293 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In two matchups against the Buccaneers, Jones averaged 296 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards higher than his over/under for Monday.

Jones threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those contests against the Buccaneers.

The 267.9 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders in Week 9, Jones went 15-for-20 (75.0%) for 110 yards with one touchdown pass.

He also carried the ball four times for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt on the ground.

Jones has thrown for 535 yards (178.3 ypg) on 60-of-85 passing with four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He has added 57 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 17 carries.

Jones' New York Teammates

