Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Leonard Fournette in his Week 11 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Giants.

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and running back Leonard Fournette (7) walk off the fields after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Leonard Fournette ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) play the New York Giants (3-6) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has rushed 112 times for a team-high 486 yards (54.0 per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has added 38 catches for 284 yards (31.6 per game).

He has received 112 of his team's 192 carries this season (58.3%).

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New York

Fournette's 46.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Giants are 18.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

In two games against the Giants Fournette has not run for a touchdown.

The Giants allow 122.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

Fournette and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Football Team, Fournette picked up 47 yards on 11 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry).

He added 45 yards on eight receptions.

In his last three games, Fournette has taken 34 carries for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and one touchdown.

He also has 13 catches for 71 receiving yards (23.7 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

