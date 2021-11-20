ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Leonard Fournette in his Week 11 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Giants.

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and running back Leonard Fournette (7) walk off the fields after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Leonard Fournette ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) play the New York Giants (3-6) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Fournette has rushed 112 times for a team-high 486 yards (54.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • And he has added 38 catches for 284 yards (31.6 per game).
  • He has received 112 of his team's 192 carries this season (58.3%).
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New York

  • Fournette's 46.5 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Giants are 18.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • In two games against the Giants Fournette has not run for a touchdown.
  • The Giants allow 122.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
  • Fournette and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Football Team, Fournette picked up 47 yards on 11 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry).
  • He added 45 yards on eight receptions.
  • In his last three games, Fournette has taken 34 carries for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He also has 13 catches for 71 receiving yards (23.7 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

