Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tom Brady in his Week 11 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Giants.

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and running back Leonard Fournette (7) walk off the fields after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tom Brady and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. This Week 11 matchup sees Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) take the field against the New York Giants (3-6) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This year Brady has collected 2,870 passing yards (318.9 per game) while going 254-for-377 (67.4% completion percentage) and throwing 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 41 rushing yards on 15 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 4.6 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 66.7% of the time while running the ball 33.3% of the time.
  • Brady has thrown 69 passes in the red zone this season, 60.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New York

  • In two matchups against the Giants, Brady averaged 306.5 passing yards per game, 8.0 yards more than his over/under for Monday.
  • Brady had one multiple-TD outing over those games against the Giants.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Giants' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Brady had 220 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • In his last three outings, Brady has thrown for 806 yards (268.7 per game) while completing 71 of 110 passes (64.5%), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

