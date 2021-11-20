ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mike Evans in his Week 11 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Giants.

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is congratulated by quarterback Tom Brady (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Mike Evans' player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and the New York Giants (3-6) meet in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Evans has hauled in 41 passes (66 targets) for 606 yards (67.3 per game) and has nine touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 17.2% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
  • Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 15.7% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New York

  • Evans has averaged 108 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Giants, 42.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Evans, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. And he had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • The Giants are conceding 263.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Football Team, Evans was targeted three times and recorded two catches for 62 yards (31 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Evans has 186 receiving yards on 10 receptions (17 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 62.0 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

