Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mike Evans in his Week 11 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Giants.

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is congratulated by quarterback Tom Brady (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Mike Evans' player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and the New York Giants (3-6) meet in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has hauled in 41 passes (66 targets) for 606 yards (67.3 per game) and has nine touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 17.2% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.

Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 15.7% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. New York

Evans has averaged 108 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Giants, 42.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

Evans, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. And he had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The Giants are conceding 263.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Football Team, Evans was targeted three times and recorded two catches for 62 yards (31 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Evans has 186 receiving yards on 10 receptions (17 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 62.0 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

