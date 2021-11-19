COMMERCE (CBSLA) – Holiday shopping is now underway, but many are finding that the best deals depend on when you shop. Shoppers at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif. Nov. 25, 2021. (CBSLA) Stores at the Citadel Outlets open at 8 p.m. for their early-access “Black Friday” shopping hours, but whether consumers are shopping in-person at stores or online, the more specific the gifts, the harder they might be to find. This year, Americans are expect to spend more than ever, though inflation has raised the prices of products across the board. Eric Matisoff of Adobe Analytics said online shoppers might be able to...

COMMERCE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO