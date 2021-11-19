ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

honknews.com

Stimulus Check for Parents, Caregivers to Arrive After Thanksgiving

Americans With Additional Parenting and Caregiving Costs Will Receive Another Stimulus Check. Many American families are still asking for financial assistance from the federal government. This is why it is not surprising that the push for the fourth stimulus check remains apparent. But, officials have yet to make definitive comments...
POLITICS
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
HEALTH
Benzinga

5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
moneytalksnews.com

6 Smart Ways to Pay for Home Improvements

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve all spent more time at home than usual over the past couple of years — and many of us have found reminders of things we wish were a little different, bigger, brighter or simply better. Of course, home improvement projects are rarely cheap. According...
INTERIOR DESIGN
moneytalksnews.com

Boost Mobile Unlimited Talk & Text Plans: as low as $8.33/mo.

Choose from a variety of monthly or annual contracts, with prices starting as low as $8.33 per month. Shop Now at Boost Mobile Features unlimited talk & text free SIM free shipping use phone as mobile hotspot no annual service contracts no overage fees bring your own phone get a new number or keep the one you have expanded data network Related Boost Mobile 35GB Phone Plan: Free for qualifying households.
TECHNOLOGY
moneytalksnews.com

$250 + $50 gift card

Including the gift card, that's a savings of $230. Buy Now at Dell Technologies Tips Gift card will be shown in-cart. Features 1920x1080 at 240Hz refresh rate 1ms GtG response time Fast IPS technology Ambient lighting Adjustable stand Model: S2522HG.
SHOPPING
leedaily.com

Child Tax Credit Update: Surprise Stimulus Payment Coming After Thanksgiving

!!This Thanksgiving, the US Government is releasing another round of stimulus payments. A surprise for the recipients, since the federal government was no longer thought to be giving out economic relief packages such as the stimulus checks. Many cash-strapped Americans sighed with relief when the Child and Dependent care tax...
INCOME TAX
moneytalksnews.com

10 Embarrassing Online Shopping Fails to Avoid This Holiday Season

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. There’s no need to wait in long lines at crowded stores to snag the perfect holiday gifts at the best prices. All kinds of great deals can be found online. However, online shopping comes with its own perils when you’re...
RETAIL
CBS LA

Shoppers Looking To Get A Jump On Holiday Sales May Find Shortages

COMMERCE (CBSLA) –  Holiday shopping is now underway, but many are finding that the best deals depend on when you shop. Shoppers at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif. Nov. 25, 2021. (CBSLA) Stores at the Citadel Outlets open at 8 p.m. for their early-access “Black Friday” shopping hours, but whether consumers are shopping in-person at stores or online, the more specific the gifts, the harder they might be to find. This year, Americans are expect to spend more than ever, though inflation has raised the prices of products across the board. Eric Matisoff of Adobe Analytics said online shoppers might be able to...
COMMERCE, CA

Community Policy