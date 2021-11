MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers fell to the No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers in four sets, 12-25, 25-14, 16-25, 22-25 on Sunday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion. "I thought we were in there and battled hard in the fourth set," said head coach Hugh McCutcheon. "At the end of the day, it just didn't go our way. That's the nature of sports sometimes. Purdue is a good team and they're playing well right now."

