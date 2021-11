Despite a disastrous start, the Kentucky Wildcats were able to blow past the Ohio Bobcats on Friday by a score of 77-59. Make no mistake, this is a good Bobcats squad. Ohio came into this game with a 3-0 record with a solid win over Belmont. It showed early as UK got off to an especially slow start as Ohio jumped out to an early 11-4 lead. Foul trouble, sloppy play, and no defense resulted in a 40-38 halftime lead for Kentucky, and all things considered, that wasn’t bad.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO