Chelsea can seal their spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League tonight as they host Juventus in the group stage.Chelsea occupy second place in Group H on nine points, with leaders Juventus (12 points) having already booked their place in the last 16 – though Thomas Tuchel’s team still have a chance to usurp the Italian club at the top of the pool.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Juventus – build-up and team newsA draw this evening would be enough for Chelsea to progress, though the defending champions can also advance with a loss if Zenit St Petersburg fail...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO