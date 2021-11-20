Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's troubled marriage to be made into a documentary series

What is Johnny Depp’s best role? Without a doubt, it is the legendary, the slippery, the one, the only, Captain Jack Sparrow. You’ve heard of him, right? He may be the worst pirate you have ever heard of, but you have heard of him. If you haven’t, then there’s something missing in your life. I remember seeing Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl for the first time in the summer of 2003. It feels like a lifetime ago, but what I saw in the theater that day could never be forgotten. Needless to say, the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie was pure lighting in a bottle. And just think about it, this was all based on a park ride at Disneyland. On paper, this was the dumbest idea Disney could have ever came up with. Boy, did the naysayers eat their words like candy. Before Pirates of the Caribbean, there were plenty of movies about pirates, but they were all trash. It’s a good thing this movie came around, but let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be the same without the notorious, womanizing, rum-loving Captain Jack Sparrow.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO