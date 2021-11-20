ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's troubled marriage to be made into a documentary series

By Celebretainment
Ashley County Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp and Amber Heard’s troubled marriage and divorce are set to become the subject of a new documentary series. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star and the 35-year-old actress tied the knot in 2015 before splitting a year later when Amber filed for a divorce which was eventually finalised in...

www.ashleycountyledger.com

