No internet. No local area network. No phone signal, bluetooth, nothing! You’re in flight mode, you’re in preserve battery mode literally on your last 1%, no pen, no paper, but you still want to exchange information reliably with someone. One of your options is probably to snap a picture of whatever the other person is showing you on their phone and transcribe the data later. Like a nomad! But… you might have another option, and in this story I am going to explain the building blocks that enable you to create such an app in Flutter, and then go build it, and get famous and filthy-rich.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO