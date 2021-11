It isn’t every day that I find something amazing on Itch.io. I mean, it is most days, but not every day. Itch is like the third section down on the “playing games” iceberg. You have Consoles, then Steam, and then Itch. It’s a strange open secret. The good horror is on Itch, the bad horror is on Itch, pretty much all horror is on Itch. I’m not saying Steam doesn’t have good horror, because it definitely does, but Itch feels a bit like the wild west sometimes. It’s a market full of hopefuls, unbound by the entry fee to get onto Steam. I recently sat down to check out Mothered. I heard it was a first-person psychological horror game, and I’m kind of in to those.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO