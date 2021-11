Have you heard the term “Cali sober”? It describes someone who has chosen to eschew alcohol in favor of cannabis as a way to relax, unwind and recreate. Let’s turn to that most modern dictionary resource for an exact definition. According to the Urban Dictionary, “Cali sober is defined as a form of harm reduction that excludes the use of all drugs including alcohol and only utilizes marijuana in moderation.” Some define “Cali sober” as a complete lifestyle, including the incorporation of healing arts like yoga and meditation—and possibly the use of psychedelics. In fact, Demi Lovato wrote a song entitled “California Sober,” the lyrics of which discuss her personal journey of healing and growing—and hint at the use of psychedelics as part of that journey.

DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO