ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘Male White Tears’: Joy Reid Compares Kyle Rittenhouse To Brett Kavanaugh

BET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC host Joy Reid is slamming the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and comparing it to the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh. During the reading of the 18-year-old’s not guilty verdict on Friday (November 19) and during his trial when he took the stand in his...

www.bet.com

Comments / 123

Derringer Bow
4d ago

I don’t hear her complaining about the fake tears of all the black thugs filling up courts in all the major cities trying to get away with murder

Reply(3)
68
William Speers
4d ago

Joy Reid has a need to both remain current and be a celebrity. Unfortunately she has no depth to her thought and she’s getting on in years, so she has little to work with to stay in the public eye. So she latches on to some nonsense and blows it out on TV.

Reply
20
Bob Frapples
4d ago

Reid is the female Al Sharpton. Makes a nice living by being a race baiter. Does not contribute anything of value to society, but rather more division. But viewers are finally seeing it, so it’s the beginning of the end of her so-called career. Expect even more outrageous comments from her in a pathetic attempt to stay relevant

Reply(1)
35
Related
Vice

Kyle Rittenhouse Has Set Off a QAnon Civil War

While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Blasey Ford
Person
Joy Reid
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Vanity Fair

Kyle Rittenhouse, Who Doesn’t “Want to Get Involved in Politics,” Turns to Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump

In the early goings of the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide proceedings, Judge Bruce Schroeder told attorneys that the case would focus narrowly on the facts and the law. “This is not a political trial,” he said in September. “This is not going to be a political trial.” That was obviously never going to be possible—especially not in a case in which an armed minor, who claims to have been helping protect private property during racial justice protests in a city he didn’t live in, fatally shot two men and wounded a third.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

CNN article declares 'There's nothing more frightening... than an angry White man' after Rittenhouse trial

CNN raised eyebrows over an article plastered on its website targeting "angry White men" following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. "The specter of the angry Black man has been evoked in politics and popular culture to convince White folks that a big, bad Black man is coming to get them and their daughters… But as I've watched three separate trials about White male violence unfold across the US these past few weeks – the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the Ahmaud Arbery death trial and the civil case against organizers of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville – I've come to a sobering conclusion: There is nothing more frightening in America today than an angry White man," CNN writer/producer John Blake wrote on Saturday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Msnbc#U S Supreme Court#Tiktok#American
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Host Won't Glorify Kyle Rittenhouse: 'He's Not A Hero Here'

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner is urging the conservative network’s viewers not to interpret Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal as a cause for celebration. In Monday’s installment of “Outnumbered,” which touched on President Joe Biden’s varied responses to the verdict, Turner noted that it was “particularly hard for facts to break through all the emotion” in the media’s coverage of the trial.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
sacramentosun.com

Kamala Harris ripped for Rittenhouse reaction

US Vice President Kamala Harris has claimed the justice system is not ?equitable? in her reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Critics have swiftly dropped reminders of her own record as a prosecutor. Harris said in a Friday public statement that there is "still more work to do" to improve...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse:. “This acquittal isn’t just about Kyle Rittenhouse. This verdict reiterates that every American has the God-given right to self-defense and the protections of the Second Amendment. The corrupt corporate media should be appalled by their coverage of this case from start to finish. Mr. Rittenhouse was smeared from the very beginning by activists and partisans who falsely branded him as a white supremacist and decided he was guilty before any evidence was produced, all while excusing the illegal actions of violent rioters. Today the jury made clear that we’re a nation governed by the rule of law, and not by mob rule. In the wake of the wildly dishonest reporting by the corporate media, more than a few media outlets can no doubt expect serious defamation lawsuits for their reckless disregard for truth. And I pray that the voices who would tear apart our nation do not succeed in using this verdict as an impetus for yet more horrific violence.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy