ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jojo Siwa isn't ready to start dating following Kylie Prew split

By Celebretainment
deltanews.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJojo Siwa isn’t ready to start dating again following her split from Kylie Prew. The 18-year-old star first revealed she was dating Kylie in February when she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community, but the pair ultimately split a few months later, with Jojo confirming their breakup on...

www.deltanews.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa Just Explained Why She and Kylie Prew Broke Up

JoJo Siwa just confirmed reports that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up. Speaking to Paris Hilton on the This Is Paris podcast, via People, JoJo said, “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.” She added that she and Kylie are still close, saying, “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life; I’m having the time of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Admits Her ‘Body Has Changed A Lot’ After ‘Not Feeling Confident’ Ahead Of ‘DWTS’

JoJo Siwa’s growing strength & tone is hard to miss when she’s performing on ‘DWTS.’ She opened up about how the experience has changed her body and mind. JoJo Siwa has blown away the judges and her fans on Dancing With The Stars week after week, as part of a history-making partnership with Jenna Johnson. Now, as the duo prepares to enter the finals, the pop sensation is opening up about her experience on the show and how it has changed her in more ways than one. “My body has changed a lot. My mind has changed more than my body, but I have dropped multiple sizes in clothes,” JoJo revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing her new Peacock series JoJo’s Dance Pop Revolution. “Jenna has transformed my body. I could not do one single push up when we started and now, every day we do 15 solid nose to the ground, no cheating push-ups. I do it twice a day — once with her, once on my own.”
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

JoJo Siwa rocks dress and heels for the 'first time' on AMAs red carpet

The 18-year-old pop star and influencer wore a black gown and stilettos as she walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. "I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life,” she told People. “When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, 'Oh, what am I gonna wear,' because I have had this transition while being on 'Dancing with the Stars' where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
cartermatt.com

Dancing with the Stars 30 finale spoilers for JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby

What will JoJo Siwa perform on the upcoming Dancing with the Stars 30 finale on Monday night? Will Cody Rigsby stand out? We’re getting set for a pretty fascinating finale, mostly because it’s almost impossible to figure out who is going to win right now. Let’s put it this way:...
TV SHOWS
Extra

JoJo Siwa Gets Real About the Pressure of Working with Her Mom

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with JoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalyn Siwa about their new Peacock series “Siwas Dance Pop Revolution,” on which they are searching for the “most amazing, adorable, talented girl group.”. JoJo shared, “It was scary because… the girl group that she's making, I'm their choreographer and...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Frontrunner JoJo Siwa Reacts to Losing Mirrorball Trophy

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson might not have taken home the Mirrorball Trophy during Monday's Dancing With the Stars finale, but the pair couldn't be more proud of how they performed in Season 30. Coming in second to NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach in a surprise upset, Siwa and Johnson earned two perfect scores during the finale, as well as the most combined points of any duo throughout the season.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

AMAs: Cardi B Invites JoJo Siwa Over for Christmas

If you want someone to say yes to something, ask in front of a giant crowd. Is it somewhat coercive? Yes. Does it get results? Again, yes. Cardi B leveraged her American Music Awards hosting gig to try and wrangle some JoJo Siwa time for her daughter. While on stage, Cardi said that Offset could not book Siwa for Kulture’s birthday. “She’s booked n’ busy,” she said. “So, JoJo, can you please some see my daughter at Christmas. I know you cost a lot of money. Y’all rappers ain’t got nothing on JoJo Siwa.” Cardi B knows how to make the most of a celebrity moment. Who could forget the time she met Edward Cullen hisself, Robert Pattinson? Or the Twitter avi swapping with Penn Badgley?
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Cardi B Used Her AMAs Hosting Gig to Pitch JoJo Siwa on a Christmas Visit for Her Daughter

The "Up" rapper hosted the 2021 AMAs. As the host for Sunday night’s (Nov. 21) 2021 American Music Awards, Cardi B brought her usual hilarious antics to the stage of Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. The “Up” singer dazzled viewers and event-goers as she walked out to the stage, which featured a sparkling LED screen effects, actual flames and a red carpet to bring drama to her entrance.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jenna Johnson Spills JoJo Siwa's Next 'DWTS' Performance Explores 'Emotion', Following Pop Star's Split From Girlfriend

Dancing With the Stars professional Jenna Johnson teases JoJo Siwa's next performance will be a dance that explores a new side of the pop star. Though the pair are currently contestants in the DWTS season 30 semifinals, they really need to bring the moves to keep their place as frontrunners in the dance show, and according to Page Six, Johnson believes the way to do that will be through "tapping into something really personal" for The J Team actress.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Dancing With The Stars' Jenna Johnson Reveals Her Initial Reservations About Partnering With JoJo Siwa For Historic Season 30

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 is nearly finished, and it’s been a notable season for a number of reasons. JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy played a big part in that, as the duo teamed up for the franchise’s first same-sex dancing duo. Their partnership and skills have positioned them as favorites to win this season, but despite their success, Johnson revealed to CinemaBlend that she harbored reservations early on about bringing that team-up to life.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

JoJo Siwa says Kylie Prew breakup happened ‘all of a sudden’

JoJo Siwa says her breakup with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew just sort of happened after less than a year of dating. “I fell in love with somebody who I didn’t ever expect to fall in love with. We met on a cruise ship. She was my best friend,” the 18-year-old told People on Friday. “And then we went to Disney together, and all of a sudden … it kind of all happened.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Signature Ponytail To Let Her Hair Down In Daring Look At The AMAs

JoJo Siwa is all grown up! The YouTube star looked so glam on the red carpet at the American Music Awards before presenting to BTS!. JoJo Siwa tried a new look out on the red carpet at the American Music Awards! The 18-year-old ditched her signature bow ponytail for the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21. Instead, she kept her blonde locks back into a chic half-pony, wearing most of her hair down and in curls going down the back.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy