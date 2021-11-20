ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jojo Siwa isn't ready to start dating following Kylie Prew split

By Celebretainment
Parsons Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJojo Siwa isn’t ready to start dating again following her split from Kylie Prew. The 18-year-old star first revealed she was dating Kylie in February when she came out as a member of the LGBTQ community, but the pair ultimately split a few months later, with Jojo confirming their breakup on...

www.parsonssun.com

Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Admits Her ‘Body Has Changed A Lot’ After ‘Not Feeling Confident’ Ahead Of ‘DWTS’

JoJo Siwa’s growing strength & tone is hard to miss when she’s performing on ‘DWTS.’ She opened up about how the experience has changed her body and mind. JoJo Siwa has blown away the judges and her fans on Dancing With The Stars week after week, as part of a history-making partnership with Jenna Johnson. Now, as the duo prepares to enter the finals, the pop sensation is opening up about her experience on the show and how it has changed her in more ways than one. “My body has changed a lot. My mind has changed more than my body, but I have dropped multiple sizes in clothes,” JoJo revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing her new Peacock series JoJo’s Dance Pop Revolution. “Jenna has transformed my body. I could not do one single push up when we started and now, every day we do 15 solid nose to the ground, no cheating push-ups. I do it twice a day — once with her, once on my own.”
TODAY.com

JoJo Siwa rocks dress and heels for the 'first time' on AMAs red carpet

The 18-year-old pop star and influencer wore a black gown and stilettos as she walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. "I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life,” she told People. “When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, 'Oh, what am I gonna wear,' because I have had this transition while being on 'Dancing with the Stars' where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult.”
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Frontrunner JoJo Siwa Reacts to Losing Mirrorball Trophy

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson might not have taken home the Mirrorball Trophy during Monday's Dancing With the Stars finale, but the pair couldn't be more proud of how they performed in Season 30. Coming in second to NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach in a surprise upset, Siwa and Johnson earned two perfect scores during the finale, as well as the most combined points of any duo throughout the season.
Extra

JoJo Siwa Gets Real About the Pressure of Working with Her Mom

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with JoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalyn Siwa about their new Peacock series “Siwas Dance Pop Revolution,” on which they are searching for the “most amazing, adorable, talented girl group.”. JoJo shared, “It was scary because… the girl group that she's making, I'm their choreographer and...
cartermatt.com

Dancing with the Stars 30 finale spoilers for JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby

What will JoJo Siwa perform on the upcoming Dancing with the Stars 30 finale on Monday night? Will Cody Rigsby stand out? We’re getting set for a pretty fascinating finale, mostly because it’s almost impossible to figure out who is going to win right now. Let’s put it this way:...
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa takes a break from DWTS rehearsals to do something unexpected

JoJo Siwa may be worth millions of dollars but she's certainly not above some bargain shopping. The Dancing with the Stars contestant stepped back from her grueling rehearsals for a little time out and you won't believe where she went. Taking to her Instagram Stories, JoJo revealed she was getting...
Vulture

AMAs: Cardi B Invites JoJo Siwa Over for Christmas

If you want someone to say yes to something, ask in front of a giant crowd. Is it somewhat coercive? Yes. Does it get results? Again, yes. Cardi B leveraged her American Music Awards hosting gig to try and wrangle some JoJo Siwa time for her daughter. While on stage, Cardi said that Offset could not book Siwa for Kulture’s birthday. “She’s booked n’ busy,” she said. “So, JoJo, can you please some see my daughter at Christmas. I know you cost a lot of money. Y’all rappers ain’t got nothing on JoJo Siwa.” Cardi B knows how to make the most of a celebrity moment. Who could forget the time she met Edward Cullen hisself, Robert Pattinson? Or the Twitter avi swapping with Penn Badgley?
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Is Flawless In ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Grand Final: Watch

JoJo Siwa might as well go by the name of “twinkle-toes,” following her do-it-all efforts throughout this season of Dancing With The Stars. On a night when the mirrorball trophy was decided, the teen celebrity was back to her glittering best Monday with two perfect performances, including a tango/cha cha fusion, which she nailed with her dance partner Jenna Johnson to Icona Pop’s “I Love It”.
People

Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa, Billy Porter, Brandy and More Stars to Present at the 2021 AMAs

The AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC, and will stream the next day on Hulu. During Sunday's American Music Awards, viewers will get to see some of their favorite stars presenting trophies (and performers!) all night. Among those set to present awards are the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa, Billy Porter and Brandy.
Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa debuts makeover on AMAs red carpet

While you were sleeping, a handful of your favourite celebrities flocked to the 2021 American Music Awards (AKA, the AMAs) red carpet overnight, serving some serious fashion in the process. And one of the most noteworthy looks from the night came from JoJo Siwa, with the star debuting a dramatic makeover for the occasion.
OK! Magazine

Jenna Johnson Spills JoJo Siwa's Next 'DWTS' Performance Explores 'Emotion', Following Pop Star's Split From Girlfriend

Dancing With the Stars professional Jenna Johnson teases JoJo Siwa's next performance will be a dance that explores a new side of the pop star. Though the pair are currently contestants in the DWTS season 30 semifinals, they really need to bring the moves to keep their place as frontrunners in the dance show, and according to Page Six, Johnson believes the way to do that will be through "tapping into something really personal" for The J Team actress.
Black Hills Pioneer

JoJo Siwa hails Demi Lovato as 'sweet, nicest, kindest' person

JoJo Siwa has described Demi Lovato as the "one of the sweetest, nicest, kindest, and most supportive people ever". The 18-year-old star - who made it to the 'Dancing With The Stars' final on Monday (15.11.21) alongside her pro partner Jenna Johnson after this year's semi-final - was overwhelmed to see her hero posting a message of support on social media to encourage viewers to vote.
