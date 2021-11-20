ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather could impact the upcoming busy travel week

By Meteorologist Todd Kerkman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Thanksgiving holiday coming up next week, I thought I’d give you an idea of what kind of weather to expect locally through the week. I know it’s a popular time to travel by plane, train and automobile, so we’ll look locally, then give a general idea of what to...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Rain and Snow on Friday, Possibility of a Bigger Storm Monday

Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures weren’t quite as chilly this morning compared to the last couple of mornings. And we have a brief warm up Thursday afternoon as highs jump to the 50s south and 40s in northern New England!. It is a nice Thanksgiving treat with quiet travel weather all along...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Cold Turkey Day On Tap

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most of Minnesota is already feeling the chill Thursday morning. The Twin Cities saw a 30-degree temperature drop over the last 24 hours. Parts of central and western Minnesota woke up to subzero feels-like temperatures on this Thanksgiving. (credit: CBS) Wind gusts were still blowing strong Thursday morning, though they are expected to calm as the day goes on. We’ll get some sunshine in the afternoon, but temperatures in the Twin Cities will top out right around 25, well below average. Black Friday will be dry, and temperatures will climb closer to average. They’ll stay there over the weekend, and a few flurries are possible on Saturday.   More On WCCO.com: Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail Vikings: Everson Griffen Came Out Of His Home And Is Getting The Care He Needs ‘There’s No One Here To Help Us’: Staff Shortages Devastating Senior Living Facility Residents Cottage Grove Man Charged With Shooting Uber Eats Driver
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Good Thanksgiving Forecast, Followed By A Cold Front

Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly, Windy Black Friday Sets Up For Winter-Like Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a warm and mostly sunny Thanksgiving, the rain and cold air return for Black Friday. Turkey Day wrapped up with some overnight showers. Any shower activity will end by 7 a.m. to make for a dry Black Friday, but hold on tight to those shopping bags, as whipping winds will prevail through the day. Additionally, on Friday, plan for the arrival of winter-like weather that will settle in for the weekend across the Delaware Valley. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s and wind chills will fall to near freezing by late afternoon. Blustery conditions persist into Small Business Saturday as will the cold conditions. Expect wind chills in the teens across much of Pennsylvania Saturday morning and low 20s across New Jersey and Delaware. By Sunday, we may see our first snowflakes of the season with a chance for rain and snow showers to close out the holiday weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxsanantonio.com

Weather could cause travel delays over holiday weekend

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Hectic holiday travel is expected this weekend as millions prepare to hit the road or fly back home. Drivers might see some delays as a series of storms might go across the country. By Sunday, a quick-moving system could bring a shot of snow to the Midwest and the Great Lakes. That cold system could also deliver snow to the DC area, impacting flights and road travelers.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Automobile#Ice Pellets#Lake Effect Snow
CBS Austin

Weather could cause travel delays over holiday weekend

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Hectic holiday travel is expected this weekend as millions prepare to hit the road or fly back home. Drivers might see some delays as a series of storms might go across the country. By Sunday, a quick-moving system could bring a shot of snow to the Midwest and the Great Lakes. That cold system could also deliver snow to the DC area, impacting flights and road travelers.
ENVIRONMENT
WRGB

Weather could cause travel delays over holiday weekend

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Hectic holiday travel is expected this weekend as millions prepare to hit the road or fly back home. Drivers might see some delays as a series of storms might go across the country. By Sunday, a quick-moving system could bring a shot of snow to the Midwest and the Great Lakes. That cold system could also deliver snow to the DC area, impacting flights and road travelers.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVCFOX

Weather could cause travel delays over holiday weekend

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Hectic holiday travel is expected this weekend as millions prepare to hit the road or fly back home. Drivers might see some delays as a series of storms might go across the country. By Sunday, a quick-moving system could bring a shot of snow to the Midwest and the Great Lakes. That cold system could also deliver snow to the DC area, impacting flights and road travelers.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox11online.com

Weather could cause travel delays over holiday weekend

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Hectic holiday travel is expected this weekend as millions prepare to hit the road or fly back home. Drivers might see some delays as a series of storms might go across the country. By Sunday, a quick-moving system could bring a shot of snow to the Midwest and the Great Lakes. That cold system could also deliver snow to the DC area, impacting flights and road travelers.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
spectrumlocalnews.com

Over 1,000 hit the road for Running of the Turkeys in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Julie Hughes' longstanding tradition is to run for her grandkids and her friends. “Always get those little nerves right before I run,” Hughes said, checking her wrist. “Gotta get our watch ready!”. “I run every race with this bracelet,” she continued. “It has the initials of all...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy