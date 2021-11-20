ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kan. man given 8 life sentences for sexual assault of 2 girls

 6 days ago
WICHITA– A Kansas man has been sentenced to multiple life terms for sexually assaulting two underage girls in 2019, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office....

Hays Post

ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

