In the 34 games that made up the first two seasons of Ayoka Lee’s career, the junior center scored 30 points just three times. In the first four games of her third season — this season — she has matched that, including a 31-point effort Monday in Kansas State’s 73-49 win over North Carolina A&T in the final game of the Wildcat’s home slate of the Preseason WNIT.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO