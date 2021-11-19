ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 13 Best New Songs This Week

By Robby Seabrook III
 7 days ago
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you....

Billboard

Saweetie Debuts New Song ‘Icy Chain,’ Performs ‘Tap In’ & ‘Best Friend’ on ‘SNL’: Watch

Saweetie brought her icy charm to Studio 8H on Nov. 20, performing a brand new single plus a medley of familiar tunes during her musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live. For her first performance, the Bay Area-raised rapper stepped out in a bedazzled silver dress while flanked by ballerina backup dancers for a slowed-down rendition of “Tap In.” As the song’s tempo accelerated, Saweetie transitioned into the girl power anthem “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat.
B106

Here Are Hip-Hop’s Best Songs Within a Song

Everyone loves a good ol’ fashion BOGO. Having the ability to get two (or more) things for the price of one is one of the tricks that helps drive capitalism, and when it comes to music, getting a double dose of vibes on a single track can make a song hit different.
brooklynvegan.com

19 New Songs Out Today

DUKE DEUCE - "THE HYPE" The very prolific crunk revivalist Duke Deuce continues to gear up for his new album Crunkstar, and he's dropped this new single, "The Hype," which finds him exploring a more chilled-out side than usual. -- RITON PRESENTS GUCCI SOUNDSYSTEM - "LET'S STICK AROUND" (FEAT. JARVIS...
Complex

Best New Music This Week: Silk Sonic, Beyoncé, Juice WRLD, and More

We got new heat from some heavy-hitters this week. Beyoncé is back with “Be Alive,” which will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming motion picture, King Richard. Silk Sonic finally dropped their highly anticipated album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, featuring the standout track “After Last Night.” And Juice WRLD’s estate released a new posthumous record from his forthcoming album Fighting Demons. This week’s list also includes new music from Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Rick Ross, and more.
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Juicy J
Variety

Pink Pantheress, Faouzia and More New Artists to Watch for the 2022 Grammys

With the breakthrough success of Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Saweetie, as well as the ongoing global domination of Taylor Swift and Adele, it has to be said that female artists have been leading the charge in terms of pop innovation as well as commercial success. As the year winds to a close, it’s time to look toward the class of 2022: From alt-pop singer/songwriters with a knack for heart-bludgeoning lyrics to post-genre experimentalists, there is no shortage of newcomers ready to leave their mark. (Pictured above, L-R: Pink Pantheress, Holly Humberstone, Faouzia — sorry, we couldn’t fit five!) Here are five...
pdxmonthly.com

Song of the Week: ‘Magic’ by Reva DeVito

I don't know if you've noticed, but it's been raining for two days straight in Portland. Welcome to November: dark, wet, monotonous. The drizzle has its charms—or so Oregonians have more or less been able to convince ourselves—but no matter how long you manage to keep your head above water, sooner or later, it dampens the spirits.
momjunction.com

10 Best Hello Songs For Toddlers And Preschoolers

Music is one of the finest ways to connect with young children. It uplifts their mood and helps in improving their concentration, building coordination, and developing sensory skills (1). Therefore, starting the day at preschools with music is beneficial in many ways. A catchy song hello song at the beginning of the day helps children transition easily into the school environment and begin their classes with enthusiasm. Hello songs may also soothe anxious children and help create a warm and welcoming class environment.
Punknews.org

Listen to the new song by Suckerpunch!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the debut track from pop punkers Suckerpunch! The single is called "Hope Like Hell". The band said of the song,. "The concept behind this song hits close to home for all of us in the band: diving into a deep depression and willingly existing in that spiral. Many of us have experienced what depression does to you, and how it might make you want to not exist in one way or another. This song ends with a string of hope about a better tomorrow. Many of us feel like we can’t catch a breath, and this song shares that sentiment."
#Xxl
Punknews.org

Dead Best to release LP, share song

Dead Best, the band made up of Adam Goren of Atom and His Package and Brian Sokol of Am/Fm and Franklin, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. The album is called Dead Best and will be out December 10 via Don Giovanni Records. The first single "Life, Love, and Liberty" has also been released. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Spin

NHC Releases Two New Songs

Rock’s newest super trio, NHC, is back with two new songs, “Devil That You Know” and “Lazy Eyes.”. The Los Angeles rock band consists of Jane’s Addiction and former Red Hot Chili Pepper guitarist Dave Navarro, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and bassist Chris Chaney. NHC first joined forces this year, and released their first two singles in September. The songs released today precede the band’s first headlining stint (that’s already sold-out) on November 23 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.
1029thebuzz.com

The Best Song Ever According to Science?

Here we go… another “scientific study!” This time they determined the “ultimate all-round song.”. The result? “Every Breath You Take” by The Police. Researchers at a university in Denmark set out to determine if there’s a pattern to the music we listen to throughout the day. They broke the day into five blocks: Morning, Afternoon, Evening, Night, and Late Night / Early Morning.
Complex

Best New Music This Week: Adele, Freddie Gibbs, Isaiah Rashad, and More

It’s been a busy week for new music. After a nearly six-year hiatus, Adele is back with a new album, 30, featuring the electrifying standout “Oh My God.” Freddie Gibbs and Jadakiss joined forces for their first collaboration in years on “Black Illuminati.” Isaiah Rashad and Young Nudy united on “Deep Blue” from the The House Is Burning deluxe edition. And this week’s list also includes collaborations from Morray and Benny the Butcher, Snoop Dogg and Blxst, Rico Nasty and Flo Milli, and more.
PopMatters

The 10 Best Belle and Sebastian Non-Album Songs

5. “The Eighth Station of the Cross Kebab House” (2005) Based on Murdoch’s first-hand observations on Israeli-Palestinian tensions after a visit to the region with keyboardist Chris Geddes, “The Eighth Station of the Cross Kebab House” ups the geopolitical stakes of B&S’s touching character sketches. Originally appearing on the 2005 Help: A Day in the Life benefit compilation, the song compares and contrasts what it’s like on both sides of the conflict, its protagonists being an Israeli checkpoint soldier (“the girl with the gun”) and a Palestinian boy so shellshocked he “can’t sleep without gunfire”. And yet, Murdoch’s tale finds their common humanity as they cross paths when “The boy cracks a joke / He is sweet”, with their biggest bone of contention being that “He listens to hip-hop in Gaza / She listens to Coldplay in Lod”. Here, Murdoch might be at his most political, which works because he’s also at his most personal too.
DJBooth

Freddie Gibbs, Saweetie & Earl Sweatshirt: Best Songs of the Week

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here. Freddie Gibbs teams up with the legendary Jadakiss for “Black Illuminati,” recalling both their triumphs...
B106

December 2021 New Music Releases

The year 2021 has been a roller-coaster ride, with many peaks and valleys that have impacted the rap community in a number of ways. But as things come to a close, the month of December will bring some new and highly anticipated albums to hopefully cap off the last 12 months on a good note musically. While November offered a solo effort from Memphis' own Key Glock, a 1980s-inspired fusion of funk and rap by way of Silk Sonic—Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak—and Snoop Dogg's star-studded LP, plus many more, December has some beloved artists' albums to look forward to.
talentrecap.com

The Best New Holiday Songs We’ll Have on Repeat this Year

The holiday season is once again upon us. Everyone loves some good holiday music, but these celebrities have shown their love in another way… by creating brand new tunes for the upcoming season. Sit back, relax, and enjoy these joyful songs. 5. Carrie Underwood “Stretchy Pants”. This hilarious song is...
undertheradarmag.com

12 Best Songs of the Week: Beach House, Nilüfer Yanya, Gang of Youths, Mitski, and More

Welcome to the 43rd Songs of the Week of 2021. It was a packed week for new songs. There were lots of big album announcements (Jack White even announced two new albums, although he didn’t share any new songs from either of them). And Under the Radar favorite Beach House put out four new songs! So the best we could narrow it down to this week was a Top 12.
Paste Magazine

The 10 Best Dave Grohl Songs, Ranked

Dave Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio, a city I spent so much time in during the first 22 years of my life. I grew up in the next town over, in Southington, which was as much a suburb of Warren as it was a different ecosystem entirely. Grohl didn’t grow up in Warren, either, instead coming of age in the DMV area, but so much of his legacy is preserved back in the Heartland. Dave Grohl Alley—a terminal of sculptures, murals and the World’s Largest Drumsticks next to a Burger King—is a notable attraction stuck in the heart of a city attempting to recover from an ongoing opioid epidemic and the closure of the nearby General Motors plant. When you’re a young kid growing up in such close proximity to an erasure of prosperity, you latch onto the history that makes that place great. For Warren, Ohio, it’s Harding Raiders football (which has produced 19 NFL players), Harriet Taylor Upton’s imprint on women’s suffrage, the Packard Museum and Nirvana’s sixth drummer.
WSJM

New Christmas Song Focuses On Buchanan

Now online is a new Christmas song just for the community of Buchanan. Resident Dr. Greta Pope wrote “Christmas in Buchanan” to help the community gear up for the Small Town, Big Christmas celebration next week. The song is a take on “Christmas in Killarney.”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LH8oKRFatA. Buchanan Area Chamber of...
my975fm.com

Is This The Best Christmas Song Ever? Hmmm!

What is the perfect Christmas song? Well, musicologist Dr. Joe Bennett from the Boston Conservatory at Berkley analyzed 200 Christmas songs for tempo, lyric, vocal and key and came up with a scientific formula for creating the perfect Christmas song ever. This is what resulted? So, is it the best Christmas song ever? We'll let you decide!
