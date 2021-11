Miesha Tate is hoping she can one day have a trilogy fight with Ronda Rousey. Tate and Rousey first met in March of 2012 in Strikeforce as Tate was the champ but it was Rousey winning by first-round submission. They then had a rematch after coaching a season of TUF but at UFC 168 in 2013, the result was the same as Rousey submitted Tate in the third round to defend her UFC title.

