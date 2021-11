Lately, we have seen some of the Disney Parks divert from virtual queues to move to a standby queue. With Disney Genie already available at Walt Disney World Resort, moving some of the virtual queues into standby made a lot of sense, as virtual eliminated the incentive for Guests to purchase Disney Genie+ or any of the additional attraction Lightning Lane tickets. Now that Disneyland is preparing to roll out the same system, we have seen a similar shift. Just like Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park is currently testing their Rise of the Resistance attraction in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to be a standby queue, just like WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO