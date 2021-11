After former Ranger Leia Smith graduated and Laney Rumancik missed the entire 2021 season. North Ridgeville needed someone who could score. Kingery became that player in her freshman season to help lead 12th seed North Ridgeville to the district final, losing to fourth seed Strongsville 53-52. Expect the Sophomore to improve from last year and be a name to hear for years to come.

