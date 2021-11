The approval of the Build Back Better Act in the House of Representatives brought monthly payments for certain Americans one step closer to being a reality in 2022. The Build Back Better Act, signed by President Joe Biden, extends the increased Child Tax Credit, which is now paid in monthly stimulus payments, until the end of 2022. With a price tag of $2 trillion, it faces an uphill struggle in the Senate, but if enacted, eligible guardians would be able to continue receiving monthly checks for another year.

