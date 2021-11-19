ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis McMichael Says He Misspoke to Cops After Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

By NATE GARTRELL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis McMichael, who is on trial for killing Ahmaud Arbery, admitted at his murder trial on Thursday that he misspoke to police after shooting a Black man just passing by McMichael’s house. A prosecutor had questioned Travis McMichael about his inconsistent testimony, and McMichael responded that he did not...

Georgia man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery tells jury he

The Independent

‘She was in the gutter’: CNN legal expert hits out at Arbery killer’s defence lawyer for saying victim had ‘dirty toenails’

A defence attorney for one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery has been slammed for saying the victim had “dirty toenails” during the trial.CNN legal analyst Laura Coates criticised Gregory McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, following her client’s conviction and described the attorney as being “in the gutter.”“I’m not sure why she’d be floored when she was in the gutter…” pic.twitter.com/kaXECTQO9b— Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2021Ms Hogue said after the guilty verdict that she was “floored” at the jury’s decision, which sparked a heated response from Ms Coates on air.“Well, frankly I am not sure why she...
WXIA 11 Alive

Ahmaud Arbery's mom says defense attorney's 'dirty toe nails' comment about her son was 'beyond rude'

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Ahmaud Arbery's mom said one of the comments a defense attorney made on Monday about her son's appearance was "beyond rude." Linda Hogue, who is representing Gregory McMichael in the trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death, said during her closing arguments that the facts of the case presented don't resemble what prosecutors said happened on the day Arbery was killed in Feb. 2020.
wonderwall.com

Alyssa Milano hopes verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case terrifies 'cowardly armed white men,' more celebs react

A jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. guilty of multiple counts of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was gunned down while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2020. The case stoked racial tension throughout the country. All three men, who are white, now face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. On the heels of the verdict — the second high-profile verdict in as many weeks — many in Hollywood reacted largely with happiness… Alyssa Milano, for instance, tweeted, "The verdict does not erase the crime, but I hope the convictions of #AhmaudArbery's murderers bring his family some peace. I also hope they terrify the cowardly armed white men across the nation who thought they could shoot Black men in the street without consequences."
TheAtlantaVoice

All 3 men charged in Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The February 2020 slaying drew limited attention at first. But when video of the shooting leaked online, Arbery’s […]
New York Post

Armed black militias expected to return to Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

Heavily armed black militia groups are expected to return to the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial in Georgia Tuesday — despite their presence sparking last-minute calls for a mistrial just before the case goes to the jury. Black Lives Matter 757 called for protesters to return on Tuesday to the Glynn...
AFP

Three Georgia men found guilty of Ahmaud Arbery murder

Three white men were found guilty of murder on Wednesday for shooting dead a Black man in the southern US state of Georgia after chasing him in their pickup trucks. A graphic video of the shooting of the unarmed Arbery went viral on social media and added fuel to last year's protests against racial injustice sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota. cl/ec
