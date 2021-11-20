ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Carolina Journal’s Donna King assesses suspension of COVID vaccine mandate

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonna King, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, discusses the suspension of the Biden...

CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Here's who's required to show proof of full vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, while temporarily blocked, will start on Jan. 4 and will require companies with 100 or more employees to implement vaccine requirements. That means people working for those businesses will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate's start date, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.
Register Citizen

Inslee won't add to Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says he won’t pursue additional sweeping mandates to strengthen a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers at large employers. President Joe Biden has ordered that companies with 100 or more workers require COVID shots starting in January. Instead of getting vaccinated, those workers could be tested weekly.
State
North Carolina State
ABC 4

Why Gov. Cox signed Utah’s workplace COVID vaccine mandate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Earlier this week, Governor Spencer Cox signed legislation to require employers to provide exemptions to vaccine mandates despite previously saying he would veto such legislation. In late September, the governor stated he would not support legislation blocking private businesses from issuing vaccine mandates, explaining, “It’s...
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate temporarily halted: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses is still temporarily blocked, with lawsuits from at least 24 states. The mandate would require those working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. This is part of President Joe Biden's new employer vaccination mandate issued in September, and will cover 84 million workers. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant.
The Center Square

31 state employees terminated over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Gov. Ned Lamont said 31 executive branch employees have been terminated from employment for not following the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a news release, the governor announced that nearly 95% of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated or testing weekly for the novel coronavirus, but 5% of employees are not in compliance with the mandate that was issued Aug. 19.
MedPage Today

How's That Vaccine Mandate Working for the Federal Government?

The Biden administration's "vaccine or test" mandate for federal workers appears to be a success, with over 90% of workers receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, according to an agency-by-agency breakdown released by the White House on Wednesday. As of November 23, approximately 92% of the 3.5 million...
myrtlebeachonline.com

COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 12

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates. At least 726,270 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,095 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental...
carolinajournal.com

Locke’s Mitch Kokai analyzes parental rights as political issue

Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses the emergence of parental rights as a hot political issue. Kokai offered these comments during the Nov. 19, 2021, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
carolinajournal.com

Questioning government-directed industrial policy

Scott Lincicome from the libertarian Cato Institute discusses industrial policy and his recent research paper “Questioning Industrial Policy: Why Government Manufacturing Plans Are Ineffective and Unnecessary.”. Lincicome describes the nature of industrial policy and the common obstacles to implementing effective industrial policy in the United States. He also discusses the...
@JohnLocke

New Carolina Journal Online Features

Theresa Opeka reports for Carolina Journal Online about inflation’s potential to gobble up Thanksgiving budgets. Tami Fitzgerald’s CJ Opinion focuses on the role of “mama bears” in deciding Virginia’s election for governor.
stockxpo.com

Are Covid vaccine mandates ethical? Here’s what medical experts think

Protesters rally against vaccine mandates on November 20, 2021 in New York City. Julian Savulescu, director of Oxford University’s Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics, said the main ground for implementing coercive measures during a pandemic was preventing harm to other people. “You’re not entitled to shoot a gun into the...
survivornet.com

Fox Anchor Lindy Thackston, 40, Heads to Florida for Second Opinion As She Awaits Test Results To Determine If ‘Cancer Is Still In the Body’

Fox anchor Lindy Thackston, 40, was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in May 2020 and the cancer spread to one of her lungs this past September. Most recently, she shared that she’s waiting on blood test results that will reveal if her cancer is still present and whether or not she’ll need more treatment after recently having a part of her left lung removed. She’s also seeking a second opinion at the Mayo Clinic’s Florida location.
