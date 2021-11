Despite hanging tough through the first quarter, Mavericks football couldn't keep up with Rams. Down 10-3 after the first quarter but driving into Central Catholic territory, Mountainside High football looked to keep hanging with the undefeated and defending Class 6A champion Rams. However, the stifling Rams defense turned up the volume and picked up an interception on fourth down and turned the momentum of the game. After the Mavericks scored a field goal on the opening drive of the game, the Rams scored 48 unanswered and eventually took the 48-17 victory in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO