ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DHS: COVID-19 vaccine booster doses recommended for all adults

By Logan Reigstad
x1071.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services supports a new recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that adults get a COVID-19 booster vaccine at least six months after finishing their initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series, the department said Friday. All Wisconsin...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mycbs4.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Covid 19 Vaccines#Booster#Cdc#Channel 3000
Best Life

This Is How Long Your Booster Will Last, New Study Says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have now authorized booster shots for all adults. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said this new decision was the result of "compelling evidence" indicating that booster shots have safely increased people's protection against both symptomatic infection and severe COVID. Many health officials had been pushing for the agencies to make this decision over the past few weeks, as research has shown that protection from the vaccines has been waning over time in all age groups. But if the immune response from the first two shots fell after just a few months, how long will the added protection from a COVID booster last?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

6 Dead After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine In Taiwan

At least 6 people have died in Taiwan after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a health official. Chuang Jen-Hsiang, a spokesperson for the country’s Central Epidemic Command Center, said Tuesday that among the deceased, the youngest patient was an 18-year-old woman. The six people were reported to have died following vaccination. The deaths were reported Monday, reported Taiwan News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Vaccinated people easily transmit COVID in close quarters, daily testing reveals

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are just as infectious as their unvaccinated counterparts, albeit for a shorter period of time, finds an unusual new household study from the United Kingdom. The study enrolled 621 participants with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious delta variant. They...
WORLD
The Guardian

Seven doctors contract Covid after attending Florida anti-vaccine summit

Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
wamwamfm.com

Proposed Bill Could Limit COVID Vaccination Requirements

Governor Holcomb is signaling concerns about legislators’ proposed limits on private vaccine mandates. Holcomb says he’ll end Indiana’s 20-month health emergency next week if three provisions of his executive orders are added to state law. He says he’s pleased a proposed bill addresses all three, but the bill packages those provisions with new limits on vaccine requirements.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hernandosun.com

Local hospital sets COVID-19 vaccine compliance deadline for employees

On Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 there was a demonstration against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at Oak Hill Hospital. Eight non-employees showed up to show support for workers at the HCA facility who may not feel comfortable getting one of the COVID-19 vaccines. One of the demonstrators was Jeanie. She said...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy