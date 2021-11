On Oct. 15, fresh off a loss against James Monroe, the Patriots were 2-4 and far removed from the playoff picture. They’ve been in playoff mode since that evening and have made the most of it, winning four straight games to finish at 6-4, securing the No. 15 in seed in the Class A playoffs. The playoff berth is the fifth straight for Trail and considering that experience and the fact his Patriots have been in playoff mode for a month, head coach Frank Isaacs has little reservations about nerves.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO