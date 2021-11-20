Greg Janowick discusses his rugby career at Tennessee
By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
6 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee (9-0) will host Clemson (6-1) Saturday in the Southeastern Collegiate Rugby Conference (SCRC) Tournament championship game.
Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. EST from Tennessee Rugby Park.
Senior Greg Janowick will play his final game at Tennessee Rugby Park Saturday for the Vols.
Janowick has experienced a lot of memories playing at home, but none bigger than winning the conference championship in 2019, a feat he will try and recapture Saturday.
“There’s really so many memories of playing at the Rugby Park to choose from, but I would have to say winning the championship match in 2019 was one of the most satisfying experiences I’ve had,” Janowick told Vols Wire ahead of playing his final game at Tennessee Rugby Park. “Achieving such a big accomplishment felt even better because it was with teammates who have all bonded over practice, working out, living with each other, going out to eat together. It was really special.”
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound lock is from Barrington High School in Barrington, Illinois.
He started playing rugby during his sophomore year at Barrington after playing on the offensive line in football.
“I began playing rugby my sophomore year of high school when my school had just started a club,” Janowick said. “I joined immediately when the rugby coach pitched to me that I would actually get to run the ball, score, and tackle, which of course, was a really exciting concept for me at the time because I had been playing offensive line on the football team.”
Janowick detailed why he left Illinois for Tennessee.
“I like to joke with people, and cite the nice weather as my main reason for coming down here – I’m only half joking because the Chicago winters are terrible,” Janowick said.
He was looking for a balance between good academics, interesting people and a solid rugby club in college.
“UT definitely nailed all three for me,” Janowick said.
Janowick will play his final home game Saturday, but he will pursue a professional career going forward in Major League Rugby.
“I’m definitely going to pursue playing professional rugby,” he said. “Over this last summer I entered the draft, and while I did not get drafted, I did get a call to sign with a club as an undrafted free agent.
“I ultimately had to turn it down to finish school, but I plan to re-enter the draft again in 2022. If I am given the opportunity to play for a professional club again, I will definitely take it.”
Below are photos during Janowick’s career at Tennessee.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
Why is Deion Sanders in a wheelchair? Health condition of the Jackson State coach updated after recent appearance in win over Southern. It’s been a difficult for weeks for Deion Sanders who has missed the Tigers’ last three games due to a serious medical issue. However, on Saturday he returned...
Replacing Derrick Henry is as difficult as trying to tackle the 6’3”, 240-pound superstar. With Henry set for foot surgery, the Titans continue to stock up on running back depth. Tennessee, who signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on Monday, returned to the running back market on Tuesday. According...
The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
Although the Tennessee Titans have looked fantastic the last several weeks, things might begin to slow down with Derrick Henry out of the lineup. However, Julio Jones seems to be confident in his replacement, as Tennessee brought in future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson to fill the void.
Morten Anderson and Michael Vick are two of the biggest names in the history of the Atlanta Falcons. Vick sat down with Anderson recently on the Great Dane Nation podcast and the two discussed the ups and downs of his career along with the current state of the Falcons. Anderson,...
Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
The head coaching carousel is alive and well in college football, and the offseason hasn’t even arrived. With Florida, LSU and USC among the premium jobs open at this point, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd, where he predicted who each of those three teams will hire as their next head coach.
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its latest rankings for the 2021 season on Tuesday night. Clemson (8-3, 6-2 ACC) cracked the fourth set of College Football Playoff rankings, coming in at No. (...)
First and foremost, Happy Thanksgiving, Buckeye Nation. With so much going on this week including The Game, it can almost get lost in the shuffle. There’s a lot to be thankful for, but in this regard, the focus on Ohio State and their recruiting efforts offers plenty of reasons to give thanks.
The best things in life happen unexpectedly. Just ask Carolina Panthers legend Greg Olsen. In the premier episode of their newest series “Double Duty,” Whistle documents how fatherhood has affected the life and career of the former NFL tight end and where it has him now. And where it has him now is on a baseball field with nine, 10 and 11-year-olds in Charlotte, N.C.
During the first half of this Thursday’s game, Raiders tight end Darren Waller went down with a knee injury. It was a scary sight to see, as his knee twisted in an ugly manner. Unfortunately, Waller will not be able to return to the field. He has been officially ruled...
Kentucky football defensive coordinator Brad White met with the media after practice on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, as the Wildcats prepare to play at the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. UK is coming off a 45-42 loss to Tennessee last Saturday.
It took barely a month for Greg Gard to shift his plan for the center position. The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach said in October that he would use a three-man committee, but one game in it’s looking like a two-man rotation. Sophomores Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson and...
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers offense has continued to improve and gain momentum as the season has progressed. The Vols’ have touchdowns of 70+ yards, averaging 40.4 points per game in their last five SEC contests, and is coming off a win against Kentucky where they put up 461 yards of total offense.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 0