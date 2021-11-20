ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rangers Set 40-Man Roster With Eye on Free Agency

By Chris Halicke
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G12Yr_0d2SyO9p00

All 30 clubs in Major League Baseball had until 5:00 p.m. CST to add prospects to their 40-man roster to protect them from December's Rule 5 draft. Before the deadline, the Texas Rangers selected the contracts of RHP Ricky Vanasco, RHP Ronny Henriquez and INF Ezequiel Duran. In addition, the Rangers assigned RHP Kyle Cody and RHP Edwar Colina outright to Triple-A Round Rock.

After these moves, the Rangers have 37 players on their 40-man roster.

With those three roster spots left open, the Rangers are continuing to push forward with their aggressive plans to add to the club via free agency and/or trade. The expiration of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1, and the lack of optimism that a lockout will be avoided, has caused the market to move at a brisker pace than initially anticipated.

In turn, the Rangers are reading the room and positioning themselves for an opportunity to add to the roster.

"We did want to do that, especially with the pace of the market," Daniels said. "It seems that things have been moving along pretty good, especially relative to recent years. We wanted to be prepared to have some spots. Obviously, we have some needs that we expect to fill from the outside."

The trio of Rangers that were added to the 40-man roster were all expected to be protected from the Rule 5 draft. While Vanasco, Henriquez and Duran won't likely see the big leagues in 2022, their developmental plan will take a significant step forward next year where it may not be too much longer—maybe as early as 2023—until they get their call to Arlington.

However, there are several names that were left off the roster that were considered for spots, including Cole Ragans, Jake Latz, Steele Walker and Bubba Thompson.

"[Walker and Thompson] were both names that we discussed," said Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels. "Both guys are relatively high draft picks with some pedigree and had different type of success at upper levels. We just try to look at if the player is going to fill a role here in the short term, the upside and the medium-term at what they would develop—a lot of times, Rule 5 guys don't get full developmental opportunities—and what that looks like down the line. ... We're hopeful to retain those guys, but obviously we took a bit of a calculated risk there."

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent outfielders.

25 minutes ago

Seiya Suzuki, a slugging outfielder from Japan, can begin negotiating with Major League clubs on Monday.

1 hour ago

Rangers History Today: Adrián Beltré Retires

On this day, a Rangers players with the 'touchiest' head in team history called it a career.

Nov 20, 2021

Cody is a pitcher the Rangers really value, but felt they could leave him off the 40-man roster due to the shoulder surgery he had in September. The 27-year-old right-hander is not expected to return to the mound in games until after the All-Star break next year, which may scare away teams from selecting him in the Rule 5 draft.

Colina was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Oct. 6, and he is also coming off a major surgery. The 24-year-old right-hander missed all of the 2021 season after undergoing an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his right elbow on May 26.

The Rule 5 draft is currently scheduled for Dec. 9, which is the final day of the Winter Meetings in Orlando. However, if there is not a new CBA in place by Dec. 2 and the owners lock out the players, both events—along with all other Major League business—will be shut down.

Rangers 40-Man Roster

As of 5:00 p.m. CST on Nov. 19

Bold denotes new additions

Pitchers (20)

  • A.J. Alexy
  • Kolby Allard
  • Joe Barlow
  • Brock Burke
  • Dane Dunning
  • Demarcus Evans
  • Taylor Hearn
  • Ronny Henriquez
  • Jonathan Hernández
  • Spencer Howard
  • John King
  • José Leclerc
  • Brett Martin
  • Glenn Otto
  • Spencer Patton
  • Yerry Rodriguez
  • Dennis Santana
  • Josh Sborz
  • Nick Snyder
  • Ricky Vanasco

Catchers (5)

  • David García
  • Jonah Heim
  • Sam Huff
  • Yohel Pozo
  • Jose Trevino

Infielders (7)

  • Nathaniel Lowe
  • Ezequiel Duran
  • Nick Solak
  • Sherten Apostel
  • Andy Ibáñez
  • Yonny Hernandez
  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Outfielders (5)

  • Willie Calhoun
  • Adolis García
  • DJ Peters
  • Leody Taveras
  • Eli White

Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Hire Josh Bonifay as New Farm Director, Source Confirms

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have a number of roles to fill on their staff this winter, including a bench coach, hitting coach and farm director. Sources confirm with InsideTheRangers.com that the Rangers have hired Josh Bonifay as the new farm director for the club. The Dallas Morning News reported the news first on Thursday night. The club has not confirmed or announced the hiring.
ARLINGTON, TX
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: Shut Down By 'MadBum'

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers got ‘MadBummed’ in Game 4 of the 2010 World Series. On Oct. 31, 2010, the Rangers were hosting the San Francisco Giants and coming off their first World Series victory, a 4-2 win over the Giants. It was a busy day...
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Texas Rangers 2021 Positional Review: Second Base

Before the 2021 season got underway, the Texas Rangers took a significant step toward the future when the front office officially moved on from long-time second baseman Rougned Odor. The club had to eat the vast majority of his salary to do so, but the Rangers gained two prospects and paved a clear path for any of their younger players to take hold of the position in 2021.
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: World Series Heartbreak

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers experienced nothing but World Series heartbreak, one year apart. On Oct. 28, 2011, the Rangers faced the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 7 of the World Series. Less than 24 hours earlier, the Rangers had been one strike away from clinching the series on two different occasions — in the bottom of the ninth and in the bottom of the 10th. In the 11th, St. Louis’ David Freese hit a home run to end the game and force a decisive seventh game.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Daniels
Person
Brett Martin
Person
Seiya Suzuki
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: The Chris Woodward Era Begins

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers hired Chris Woodard as their manager. The moment came on Nov. 3, 2018, as the Rangers were coming off a 67-95 2018 season that cost manager Jeff Banister his job. Don Wakamatsu finished out the final 10 games of that season. The Rangers settled on Woodward to take over the franchise.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#The Texas Rangers
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: Juan González Wins Second MVP Award

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Juan González became the first Rangers player to win two Most Valuable Player awards. On Nov. 10, 1998, González learned that he had been voted the American League MVP. The 1998 season was likely the best of his career. He had 101 RBI before the All-Star Break, the first to accomplish that feat since Hank Greenberg had 103 RBI in 1935. Greenberg also won the MVP that year.
BASEBALL
InsideTheRangers

Predicting The Rangers' Free Agent Haul

Free agency is officially underway. The rumor mill is slowly churning and the Hot Stove has a modest flame burning as free agent predictions are making the rounds in the industry. We've even had our first free agent signing of the offseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers adding Andrew Heaney on a one-year, $8.5 million deal.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
InsideTheRangers

Hot Stove Notes: Rangers Meet With Boras on Seager, 'Serious Suitors' For Suzuki

The GM Meetings are in full swing in Carlsbad, Calif., and despite the threat of a lockout in three weeks, the Hot Stove is heating up. The Texas Rangers have big plans for the offseason, highlighted by an aggressive pursuit of top-tier free agents. While a new Collective Bargaining Agreement may or may not come together before the Dec. 1 deadline, the Rangers are wasting no time picking up the phone.
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Rangers' García Finishes Fourth in AL Rookie of the Year Voting

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García finished fourth in the voting for the 2021 Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year. Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena won the award, with Houston's Luis Garcia finishing second in the voting and Arozarena's teammate Wander Franco finishing third. The award, along with the National...
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: Alex Rodriguez Wins AL MVP

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Alex Rodriguez was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player for the 2003 season. It was the first MVP honor of Rodriguez’s career after previously finishing in second place on two occasions. And, it came in a year in which the Rangers finished in last place. Rodriguez became the second player to earn the MVP award (as voted by the Baseball Writers Association of America) with a last-place team. The first was Andre Dawson, who did it with the Chicago Cubs in 1987.
MLB
FanSided

Did the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster crunch reveal their off-season strategy?

Tough decisions were made Friday as the Texas Rangers and the other 29 MLB clubs had to lock in their 40-man rosters ahead of a deadline that sets up the Rule V draft. As a result of the crunch, the Rangers left prospects Steele Walker, Bubba Thompson, Jake Latz and Cole Ragans unprotected, but decided to add highly touted talents Ricky Vanasco, AFL star Ezequiel Duran and pitcher Ronny Henriquez to the roster. Those moves left Texas’ active roster at 37, with three open slots.
MLB
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
380
Followers
762
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy