Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets
The Chicago Bulls (11-5) play against the Denver Nuggets (7-7) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday November 19, 2021
Chicago Bulls 114, Denver Nuggets 108 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
“I’d call the league, but I don’t think they’re going to answer.”
Monty Williams on #Suns next five games in seven days starting Sunday vs. Nuggets.
Monday at Spurs.
Wednesday at Cavs.
Friday at Knicks
Monday at Spurs.

Wednesday at Cavs.

Friday at Knicks

Saturday at Nets
Aaron Gordon’s jumper was falling tonight, but he’s at his best when he’s attacking the rim. He did that a lot vs. CHI too. Used his strength and athleticism to overpower his matchup. Did it on drives to the rim and out of the post. All seven of these possessions ended in points. pic.twitter.com/FalBJpzjUN – 1:25 AM
Zach LaVine was ON FIRE in Denver.
36 points | 14-24 FG | 5 reb | 4 ast pic.twitter.com/sMZBk5DyKw – 1:19 AM
The end of Bulls-Nuggets was very enlightening from an offensive philosophy standpoint. Check out my analysis on why it’s clear that DeMar DeRozan is the team’s engine in crunch time: stephnoh.substack.com/p/demar-deroza… – 1:09 AM
Zach LaVine “just wanted to end the road trip the right way.”
Mission accomplished Friday in Denver, where the Bulls drew raucous chants on the road as the NBA’s best scoring duo spearheaded a bounceback win
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…
NBA 4th quarter scoring leaders:
1) DeMar DeRozan, 118 points
2) Zach LaVine, 101 points – 12:55 AM
Saw a whole lotta red and black in Denver tonight👀💪🏼🐂 heading East.. see y’all back in the UC Sunday !! #BullsNation – 12:42 AM
Together these two are LETHAL. pic.twitter.com/sxpPmCnXiY – 12:34 AM
Derrick Jones Jr. on playing alongside Javonte Green: “I thought I had a ball of energy in me. But he different.” – 12:33 AM
No Vooch, no problem – Zach LaVine’s 4th quarter takeover carries the night, as Bulls beat Denver to end road trip 3-2.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda…
What did you learn about your team on five-game West Coast trip?
Zach LaVine: “Nothing that I didn’t know. We’re a resilient team. We’re out here to complete the task, go out here and try to win each and every game. And if there’s a bump in the road we respond the right way.” – 12:16 AM
Fought until the end.
Takeaways from tonight’s game ⬇️
nba.com/nuggets/news/n…
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine on Bulls fans tonight:
“I haven’t heard that before, so that was really cool for me. The Bulls have one of the best fan bases in sports. When we come back around and we get the support from them, it’s incredible, especially on the road like that in a place like this” – 12:10 AM
Zach scored 12 of his 36 points in the 4th quarter against Denver 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PZ0WWfTRyi – 12:06 AM
Aaron Gordon (28 points, 9 rebounds) was brilliant tonight. He made 10 of 12 shots, and just punished Bulls defenders all night long. This is his shot chart. #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/rS7zUdbIfi – 12:04 AM
Billy Donovan on Zach LaVine: “It’s remarkable to watch him… He’s I think one of the best tough shotmakers in this league.”
Praised LaVine’s direct, straight-line aggressiveness against Denver – 12:04 AM
Asked PJ Dozier what he’s thought of his season: “It’s interesting, an interesting season. Having to make adjustments, playing with different lineups, having different roles. But we have a team that’s able to adjust, able to understand what we need from each other individually.” – 12:04 AM
Called 3-2 road trip, but wrong on the details. Thought Portland would be a win and Denver a loss. That’s a great showing, especially how the Bulls took “showtime” from Los Angeles and moved it to the midwest. – 12:02 AM
Another day at the office for these two. pic.twitter.com/TFRuBXuVbX – 11:58 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. on #Bulls teammate Javonte Green: “I thought I had a ball of energy in me, but he’s different. He’s got more energy than me. I’m not going to lie to you.” – 11:57 PM
Derrick Jones Jr., via Zoom from Denver, asked to rank his ridiculous, near-foul-line dunk on a roll in halfcourt offense: “In-game, I’m not even going to lie. That’s not top-10. I got so many dunks.” – 11:55 PM
Top Rookies on Fri
Cade Cunningham, 19 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast, 3 stl, 2 blk
Jalen Suggs, 21 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl, 1blk, 4-9 3P
Josh Giddey, 14 pts, 12 reb, 4 ast
Franz Wagner, 17 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk
Ayo Dosunmu, 10 pts, 8 reb, 1 stl – 11:53 PM
LIVE: Postgame media availability following tonight’s win in Denver twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:51 PM
too many Chicago Bulls highlights tonight to talk about in just one tweet. so here’s a mixtape. pic.twitter.com/s9MU0iqP2u – 11:47 PM
Shout out to these fans who kept the energy at ONE HUNDRED ALL NIGHT LONG. pic.twitter.com/kOuYNSyvhz – 11:47 PM
Final numbers 📊 pic.twitter.com/JMQgkbmAwy – 11:46 PM
We’ll be home soon, Chicago ❤️
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/0VhQcZCm97 – 11:41 PM
This was just the prime example of why NBA teams are so thirsty for true star players. The #Nuggets have theirs (Jokic), but he wasn’t playing. The Bulls had theirs – LaVine & DeRozan – and they saw Chicago through, even though the Nuggets played a great 4th quarter. – 11:41 PM
Donovan, via Zoom from Denver, on LaVine: “I think he’s one of the best tough shotmakers in this league.” – 11:39 PM
Respect @Chicago Bulls 🤝 pic.twitter.com/eUsbaeRm2W – 11:37 PM
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…
I sincerely appreciate you taking the time to listen..you’re awesome Bulls Nation..love the tweets and social media posts. @Chicago Bulls – 11:36 PM
DeMar DeRozan scored the Bulls last 8 points at the foul line. What a win for the 11-5 Bulls. Up next: New York. Sunday night 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 11:35 PM
Michael Malone says he doesn’t have a definitive timeline for when Nikola Jokic will return. He says it could be in Phoenix on Sunday, or it could be in one week. – 11:35 PM
Malone said Nikola Jokic has gotten X-rays and MRIs.
Reitirates he doesn’t think it’s a “long-term” thing, but he said he doesn’t want to put him out there with one hand.
Said there’s no official timeline at this point. – 11:34 PM
Final Numbers from a W 📊
Zach: 36p/5r/4a/1s
Deebo: 26p/6r/4a/2s
Airplane Mode: 16p/8r/1b
Ayo: 10p/8r/1s
Tony: 8p/5r/2a
Zo: 7p/3r/6a/1s
Woo: 5p/9r/1a/1s/1b
AC: 4p/4r/2a/1s/1b
Coby: 2p/2r pic.twitter.com/cPnqzGqOyr – 11:30 PM
#Bulls rebound leaders tonight were Green with 9; Jones and Dosunmu 8 each – 11:30 PM
Bulls go 3-2 on the West Coast Genesis trip. First win in Denver since 06. They seem to have the Invisible Touch 👀🔴 – 11:28 PM
Coming home from the road trip with 3 more wins! pic.twitter.com/B8I2CNZwEP – 11:26 PM
Bulls win …Bulls win…Bulls win…Bulls 1st win in Denver since 2006. 114-108. What a game. Bulls finish the road trip 3-2. LaVine with a season high 36 points. The Bulls were a perfect 24-24 from the line. DeR (12-12) – 11:24 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 114, Nuggets 108.
Zach LaVine: 36/5/4
DeMar DeRozan: 26/6/4
Derrick Jones Jr.: 16/8
Ayo Dosunmu: 10/8
Bulls: 24-for-24 free throws.
The Bulls are now 11-5. – 11:24 PM
Bulls got their final six points to clinch tonight from the line — three-straight possessions of DeMar DeRozan getting fouled. Nuggets showed a ton of fight but will lose their third-straight with a two-game road trip to Phoenix and Portland looming. – 11:23 PM
Zach LaVine tonight:
36 PTS
5 REB
4 AST
4 3PT
14-24 FG
The Bulls win in Denver for the first time since 2006. pic.twitter.com/ipmmLTjXL4 – 11:23 PM
In that fourth quarter:
Zach LaVine: 12 points, 5-for-7 shooting, 2-for-2 from 3-point range
DeMar DeRozan: 8 points, 8-for-8 from the free-throw line
Bulls beat Nuggets 114-108, move to 11-5 on the season (3-2 on West Coast trip) – 11:23 PM
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN. pic.twitter.com/CBcLGQgJmq – 11:23 PM
Bulls 114, Nuggets 108
Bulls win in Denver for 1st time since 2006 and cap 3-2 trip
LaVine 36 pts
DeRozan 26 pts
Jones Jr. 16 pts, 8 rebs
Gordon 28 pts
Barton 23 pts – 11:22 PM
Hard fought game from the Nuggets tonight. All you can ask for given the circumstances. – 11:22 PM
DeRozan two big time free throws…Bulls 112-108 with 11.3 sec left Denver ball. – 11:20 PM
Bulls are 22-22 from FT line – 11:20 PM
we are verrrrrry nervous, thanks for asking – 11:18 PM
DeRozan sinks two free throws 110-105 Bulls. DD=8-8 from the line, Bulls are perfect 20-20. 38 sec left. Denver ball. LaVine with 36. – 11:17 PM
Having a vet who gets the foul calls has been a nice asset for #Bulls this season. DeRozan goes 4-4 at the line, puts Bulls up 110-105 with 38 seconds left – 11:17 PM
LaVine. my god. – 11:14 PM
Just when Denver feels like they have the answer – 8 changes the question. – 11:13 PM
UNO DOS TRES (X2) pic.twitter.com/KNZE69qGRc – 11:11 PM
Bulls 101-97 with 3:01 left 4th. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 11:10 PM
Big time performance from Aaron Gordon tonight. And credit to Barton for feeding the hot hand on that last one despite getting a favorable switch. – 11:10 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
With 3:01 left to play in Denver, the Bulls lead the Nuggets 101-97. #LeaguePassAlert – 11:10 PM
Zach beats the buzzer! 🚨
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/884cZMezIF – 11:08 PM
Been interesting to watch how Nuggets started out taking advantage of #Bulls‘ lack of size by running offense thru Aaron Gordon. Bulls turned the tables, spreading the court and attacking the rim to take a 101-93 lead with 3:47 left – 11:08 PM
There’s just so much happening. Facu has 16 points and is 4/4 from 3. He’s getting shot over by bigger players like he isn’t there. He’s making hustle plays to balance it out. Really good Facu game. Don’t think the Nuggets have enough here. – 11:07 PM
Zach LaVine’s taken over late but it’s been the offensive rebounds that have killed Denver all night. Bulls have 17 of them, leading to 18 points. Probably a product of how small Denver’s played tonight. – 11:07 PM
Whatever the box score says Javonte Green did tonight, it’s not enough. – 11:07 PM
YOU CAN’T GUARD ZACH LAVINE. pic.twitter.com/sVkxj0dNo4 – 11:06 PM
2nd straight 30-point game for LaVine – 11:06 PM
The LaVine takeover is full go! – 11:06 PM
FACU AGAIN – 11:05 PM
This Bulls love in Denver is nuts! – 11:05 PM
You know this group won’t quit. pic.twitter.com/VJJpIFeQnf – 11:03 PM
Battling. pic.twitter.com/EHuDl6ImSu – 10:57 PM
Every player on the #Nuggets bench scrambled in front of the other trying to replicate P.J.’s swivel finish. Then J-Myke snatches the offensive rebound and finishes.
Suddenly, it’s a four-point game. – 10:56 PM
6-0 run to open the fourth 👀 – 10:56 PM
WHAT A REBOUND BY WOOOOOOOO.
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/xLvQjUL3D9 – 10:50 PM
12 minutes to make a comeback pic.twitter.com/tX51T4AlkR – 10:48 PM
That third quarter saw:
– Multiple frenzied ‘Let’s go Bulls!’ chants at Ball Arena
– Five dunks between Derrick Jones Jr. and Zach LaVine (of varying absurdity)
– Bulls outscore Nuggets 35-26 – 10:48 PM
Let’s close this out. pic.twitter.com/pmiEM0woXV – 10:48 PM
Malone stood with his hand on his face for about 15 seconds, contemplating lots of things (?) after Dosunmu buried that 3-pointer off another second-chance opportunity.
Nuggets down 88-78 going into the fourth. – 10:47 PM
The Bulls planet is in orbit .. 88-78 after 3 Derrick Jones Jr. 16-8 off the bench. – 10:47 PM
Bulls are 14-14 from FT line and have just 5 TOs through 3 quarters.
That’s a formula to compete in road games. Make your FTs and take care of the ball. – 10:47 PM
AIN’T NO STOPPING ZACH LAVINE.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/biBFLTsbMP – 10:44 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
A second “Let’s go Bulls” chant here in Denver. This time the PA system had to drown out Bulls fans. pic.twitter.com/B5M4DW98VJ – 10:44 PM
5 of Derrick Jones Jr.’s 7 field goals are dunks. – 10:43 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. and Zach LaVine putting on a bonafide dunk contest in this third quarter – 10:42 PM
I love our Bulls Nation. – 10:42 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. got UP on this slam ✈️
(via @NBCSBulls)
pic.twitter.com/eQEPHbwPRo – 10:41 PM
DERRICK JONES JR. THROWS DOWN IN DENVER
@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/1DtKAyQWDj – 10:40 PM
The fans are going crazy here in Denver every time the Bulls make a big play—whether it’s a slam..3 ball or Caruso’s defense. – 10:40 PM
LaVine does not even see PJ Dozier. Going right by him every time. – 10:39 PM
Will Barton tried to take Alex Caruso.
That was not a good idea. pic.twitter.com/8cTjd19aMD – 10:36 PM
You good, @Jamal Murray? 😂 pic.twitter.com/RWVJfGSohf – 10:36 PM
Bulls Nation has taken over the Ball Arena .loud chants of “ Let’s Go Bulls.” How deflating is this for the Nuggets? – 10:35 PM
SHEEEEEEEESH DERRICK JONES JR. – 10:34 PM
Caruso legit knocked the ball away from Barton three separate times on one iso possession. Just relentless – 10:33 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
A raucous “LET’S GO BULLS” chant just broke out inside Ball Arena. Bulls fans trying to take over the building here in Denver. – 10:33 PM
Bulls fans have taken over the Ball Arena. – 10:32 PM
Ball Arena has been taken over by the Chicago Bulls fan base. – 10:32 PM
A loud “Let’s go Bulls” chant has broken out in Denver after that Caruso hustle play. – 10:32 PM
Alex Caruso has now bullied Monte and Will on-ball in this game. He’s incredible defensively. – 10:32 PM
My lord. Another unbelievable defensive possession by Alex Caruso – 10:32 PM
AG is WORKING out there – 10:32 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Alex Caruso isn’t focused on individual defensive honors: ‘That’s not what I play for’ theathletic.com/2965312/2021/1… – 10:31 PM
Ball Arena just showed Nikola Jokic in his tan suit on the Michelob “drip cam.”
Willing to wager an unhealthy amount of money that he doesn’t know what that is. – 10:26 PM
Zach said CYA ✌️
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/rH1lwpTwuz – 10:21 PM
Bulls 8-0 run to start the 3rd. Up 61-52. 2 min in 3rd quarter. @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy @670TheScore Where are you listening? Radio? App? – 10:20 PM
Bulls open 2nd half with 8-0 run in 2 minutes, take biggest lead of night at 9. Nuggets played last night and are without a lot, including Jokic. Bulls have opportunity here. – 10:20 PM
Which fit you rock with more? pic.twitter.com/DqVY9fWOuG – 10:16 PM
Numbers from the first half pic.twitter.com/WE1S06JZ5u – 10:06 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. again looks pretty comfortable as stopgap backup center: 10 points, 7 rebounds (3 offensive) in first half. And, crucially, 0 fouls – 10:04 PM
+1 at the half.
Zach LaVine: 12 pts
Derrick Jones Jr.: 10 pts, 7 reb
DeMar DeRozan: 8 pts, 3 reb pic.twitter.com/AOyiJtNfr1 – 10:03 PM
Got a good one so far pic.twitter.com/C5bXM6IOzS – 10:02 PM
Halftime : Bulls 53-52. LaVine with 12. Jones: 10pts 7 reb. Keep your dial set to @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 10:02 PM
Get UP Derrick Jones Jr!
@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/5wVK4dQ6qT – 10:02 PM
The two most engaged “fans” in this game are Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Both of them have been yelling out defensive coverages, standing after threes and talking to the coaching staff throughout. They’ve also been slowly inching closer to each other on Denver’s bench. pic.twitter.com/ucdYLez9Pr – 10:01 PM
Bulls 53, Nuggets 52 at half
LaVine 12 pts
Jones Jr. 10 pts, 7 rebs
Barton, Gordon 13 pts each – 10:01 PM
Jeff Green doing a lot of good things tonight. – 9:57 PM
That ball movement 🤌 pic.twitter.com/TvLSdjHgx5 – 9:52 PM
CARUSO WITH THE CLAMPS 🗜
@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/MZw3ui4pkM – 9:50 PM
The most impressive defensive possession I’ve seen all year.
-Caruso flies through the initial screen and blows up the action that the Nuggets are trying to run
-Deflects it twice
-Morris can’t even get off a heave before the clock expires, and Caruso blocked it anyway. pic.twitter.com/X5rnCQyo5U – 9:49 PM
Enjoying a lot of Denver’s in-arena quirks. Among them: Every time Lonzo Ball scores, the PA announcer says (rather solemnly): “Basket, Ball” – 9:49 PM
Lonzo Ball just shredded the Nuggets interior D with a beautiful spin cycle move. 42-42. – 9:49 PM
Javonte Green did say that Lonzo is a great athlete that doesn’t show it all the time. Showed it there, that’s for sure. – 9:49 PM
Monte just got dusted by Lonzo Ball going to the rim. That was bad. – 9:49 PM
Denver’s bench somehow survived that first-half stretch against a Bulls lineup that included DeRozan, Caruso and for the last two minutes of the first quarter, LaVine. They’ve got one player to thank: Will Barton, who looks like he’s playing at Druid Hill park tonight. – 9:48 PM
I laugh every time Lonzo Ball scores because the PA announcer Kyle Speller at Ball Arena goes “basket, ball” and it sounds like he’s just telling us what’s happening here tonight – 9:48 PM
Coby’s first points of the season!
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/3b6vvX6V7s – 9:47 PM
Facuuuuuu 👌👌 – 9:47 PM
Ball and Caruso each have had a highlight defensive possession already. – 9:46 PM
Coby White’s first bucket of the season: Righty lay-in attacking a Campazzo closeout – 9:43 PM
Thrill is toooooo nice with it 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6hOHuWXb10 – 9:42 PM
Love our listeners feedback. Thank you. The Bulls planet grows each and every game. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy we want to hear from you. Bulls down 36-32. 8:43 left 2nd. – 9:41 PM
Will saw Bones go Hot Sauce and said “Hold my beer.” – 9:39 PM
Will Barton III just had the finish of the night. That’ll be on SC top 10 – 9:38 PM
MY GOODNESS WILL BARTON – 9:38 PM
Oh my god the spin and move that Will Barton just made… – 9:38 PM
Ohhhhhhhh THRILL – 9:38 PM
Coby White has looked awful. A few G-League runs might do him wonders. Get heavy minutes and maybe some confidence. Doesn’t even look like an NBA player. – 9:36 PM
Coby White, still looking for first field goal since return from injury, just rimmed out a wide open lefty layup – 9:36 PM
Can’t wait until MPJ gets back so the four guard lineups are eradicated. – 9:35 PM
Tied after 1.
Zach LaVine: 10 points (4-7 FG) pic.twitter.com/KdAnP2i7k3 – 9:34 PM
Bulls end 1st quarter on a 16-4 run. LaVine with 10. Bulls 50%fg. Jones 6pts 4 reb. Bradley 6pts. Bulls 30 Denver 30. – 9:34 PM
#Nuggets shoot 61% (!) from the field with eight assists, but finish the first tied 30 up with Chicago.
Aaron Gordon/Zach LaVine with 10 each.
Denver’s bench getting outscored 9-2. – 9:33 PM
Severely shorthanded Nuggets led 22-12 earlier in first, but Bulls charge back to level it 30-30 after one. Zach LaVine leading way with 10 points – 9:33 PM
Bones meet Ayo … Ayo gets the stop and the smile … remember Bones, it’s only a good move if you finish … Mix tape lesson #1. – 9:32 PM
Hoping we get Javonte, JaMychal and Jeff Green on the court together at some point tonight – 9:31 PM
Bulls Nation is alive and well in Denver. Nuggets 28-22.LaVine with 7. Jones with 4 reb. 4pts. – 9:26 PM
Aaron Gordon comes out on fire tonight. 8 early points, 3 rebounds, a dunk and blocked a Derrick Jones Jr. shot at the rim. He has a great spirit to him early. The first two players off the Nuggets’ bench to greet their team at that timeout: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. – 9:22 PM
Trivia….and I know you love it.Denver’s Aaron Gordon came in second to Zach LaVine in the 2016 All Star Slam Dunk Contest—-came in 2nd again in All Star weekend to Derrick Jones Jr. in 2020. All 3 are on the floor in the first quarter. Gordon with 8pts 3 reb. Denver 22-12. 4:32 – 9:22 PM
Nuggets have hit at least 3 completely contested shots in their 9-13 start, including Morris long 2 over Ball there. Gordon and Barton also hit jumpers in LaVine’s face despite solid contests. – 9:21 PM
Billy Donovan earns the first tap-out timeout of the game …. Bulls down 22-12 to a Joker-less Denver team. The boys look lethargic … basically how everyone on this road trip feels right now. – 9:20 PM
Aaron Gordon is bullying the Bulls. 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3-3 shooting in first seven minutes – 9:20 PM
Never in doubt!
@NBCSChicago | @Tony Bradley pic.twitter.com/KpYjpY3HhO – 9:17 PM
If the over/under was set at Will Barton 22.5 shots, what are you taking? – 9:13 PM
Austin Rivers opens the scoring with a 3-pointer from the right wing, as the shorthanded Nuggets take on the 10-5 Chicago Bulls. – 9:11 PM
Gonna be an Austin Rivers night?? Those happen every so often. – 9:11 PM
Nikola Jokic is on the Nuggets’ bench tonight in a beige suit. Looks like he has some sort of brace on his right wrist/hand too. – 9:10 PM
The Bulls are avg. 108 ppg. (11th)- 46%fg ( 2nd ). 2nd in 3pt shooting (37) #1 in ft% at 84%. Keep your dial set @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio. It’s a Friday night-you’re busy- multi task! Where are you listening? – 9:02 PM
Nuggets lead #NBA in points allowed and are third in defensive rating. Not sure how absence of Jokic will affect all that. #Bulls – 9:00 PM
👀🔴 – 9:00 PM
If you’re catching the Bulls on the radio… on @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network you will get a mention. Just let me know where you’re listening from. We appreciate and value ALL of our listeners. – 8:55 PM
As we just mentioned on @Chicago Bulls radio, Jokic had started 157 straight games..he was suspended one game for shoving Markief Morris. He served the suspension as the Nuggets beat Indiana. Jokic is tough, durable- a winner.Huge loss. Bulls need to take care of business. – 8:52 PM
Keys to the Game
Nuggets vs Bulls
🔑 Guard the guards – defend the paint, contain one on one and be on a string
🔑 No Jokić, other step up – need to score
#MileHighBasketball
pic.twitter.com/qKpHHxu8F2 – 8:47 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : CHI (Visitor)
Ball, Lonzo
Bradley, Tony
Caruso, Alex
DeRozan, DeMar
LaVine, Zach
Team : DEN (Home)
Barton, Will
Gordon, Aaron
Green, Jeff
Morris, Monte
Rivers, Austin – 8:39 PM
Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green. – 8:37 PM
Nuggets starters: Morris, Rivers, Barton, Jeff Green, Gordon – 8:35 PM
New group to start tonight.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Ei75dKMSbR – 8:34 PM
Starters tonight in Denver!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/7svW8nhqCn – 8:31 PM
Friday night vibes at the DNVR bar. Come pregame with us.
✅ No Joker, Murray, or Porter
🔦 Spotlight on _______
🐂 Roster Envy
💰 How to make this game Interesting: GAMBLE!
Clippers up 22-14 with 2:36 left in first quarter – 8:29 PM
DeMar’s choice of Kobes for tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HM2uioGNEN – 8:17 PM
Next man up. pic.twitter.com/F9IXOsk4A2 – 8:15 PM
Tonight’s game features two of the best coaches in the NBA. @Chicago Bulls Billy Donovan and Denver’s Michael Malone. You’ll hear from both prior to tip. Join us tonight @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy 7:45 pre game you’ll also hear from @CobyWhite .Fired up! – 8:00 PM
From today’s paper: “It just makes me sad” — former Bulls forward Scott Williams reacts to Scottie Pippen’s critiques of MJ.
dailyherald.com/sports/2021111…
Only other game Nikola Jokic missed the past two seasons was the suspension for hitting Markieff Morris and Denver beat the Pacers without him. Michael Porter Jr. also out vs. #Bulls tonight – 7:45 PM
We will get things up and running on Bulls radio at 7:45 CT featuring you- our great listeners. When you’re listening drop us a tweet and we will give you a shout out @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 7:38 PM
Murray, Porter, and Jokic all OUT with injuries as the Nuggets play their NBA-leading 4th back-to-back in 16 games.
Schedule actually gets HARDER next. 9 of their next 10 games are on the road. pic.twitter.com/KQsKpQ550u – 7:36 PM
Nikola Vucevic isn’t into cardiovascular testing portion of COVID protocol yet, per Billy Donovan, but it’s his understanding that he’s progressing in the right direction – 7:35 PM
The @Denver Nuggets have ruled Nikola Jokic out tonight against Chicago due to a right wrist sprain.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
The Nuggets probably need a career night from Bol Bol to win tonight. Or for the rest of the bench to find some consistency. – 7:29 PM
Nuggets say Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain) is out tonight versus Chicago. – 7:28 PM
For Denver. No Jokic, Murray or Porter. Bulls – Nuggets tonight 7:45 @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy – 7:27 PM
Denver Nuggets say Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain) is out tonight against the Chicago Bulls. – 7:26 PM
Bum team alert … no Joker! – 7:26 PM
Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain) is OUT tonight – 7:25 PM
Ready for the Friday night lights. pic.twitter.com/eFXvEFCldz – 7:24 PM
Nuggets are 1-0 without Jokic this season. A win over Indiana. – 7:24 PM
Jokic has a right wrist sprain on team injury report – 7:20 PM
Nikola Jokić is out tonight against the Chicago Bulls. – 7:19 PM
Nikola Jokic is out tonight, per Michael Malone. – 7:19 PM
Nikola Jokic is OUT – 7:19 PM
Nikola Jokic is out, Malone says. – 7:19 PM
Nikola Jokic is out tonight, Michael Malone says. – 7:19 PM
📍Denver, Colorado pic.twitter.com/WEcOvwD5N9 – 6:59 PM
I am in Tampa, Florida tonight to watch top-rated Jabari Smith and his Auburn Tigers take on the South Florida Bulls.
To start the season, Smith, a 6’10” forward is averaging 15.5 points and 8 rebounds per game. He is currently ranked at No. 3 on our 2022 NBA Draft Big Board. pic.twitter.com/Yp1BgGkgEf – 6:46 PM
Bulls forward Javonte Green talks dunking and defense … and Coach Caruso?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda…
Tony, Marko or Vooch? Ayo, Alex or Coby? Small, medium or large? So many decisions, so Ask Sam.
nba.com/bulls/features… – 5:48 PM
oddschecker.com/us/insight/bas…
Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball are the connective glue of the Bulls’ offense and the team’s leaders on defense.
@Kevin O’Connor breaks down why the Bulls are absolutely the real deal. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/BNvi7mheR5 – 5:22 PM
It’s come to my attention that I’m the Eeyore of Nuggets media. – 5:21 PM
3-point % update:
Zeke Nnaji: 60%
Will Barton: 42.3
Nikola Jokić: 41.0
Aaron Gordon: 32.6
PJ Dozier: 32.6
Bones Hyland: 31.0
Monte Morris: 29.8
Facu Campazzo: 27.6
Austin Rivers: 22.2
Michael Porter Jr.: 20.8
JaMychal Green: 20.7
Jeff Green: 19.4
Markus Howard: 16.7
Bol Bol: 0.0 – 4:49 PM
Markieff Morris is not traveling with the Heat this weekend. He will miss his sixth straight game with a neck injury stemming from his entanglement with Jokic. Could be more. – 4:17 PM
Going for 🔟 in a row against Chicago tonight.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/pCLzDpJbNi – 4:05 PM
The headband over the hoodie 😂 pic.twitter.com/qbnQblFiKE – 3:59 PM
Injuries are piling up with the #Nuggets. The fact they continue to be competitive on a near nightly basis, much less win most of the time, is a total credit to the players and coaches literally living the “no excuses” life each night. pic.twitter.com/yklIEiEGdy – 3:25 PM
Underrated @Philadelphia 76ers stats from last night’s win over Denver:
Bassey: game-high +20
Bassey: 7 REB / 4 OREB
Maxey: 9-15 fg / 2-3 3fg
Maxey: 4 AST / 0 TO
Curry: team-high 5 AST
Niang: 5 REB / 3 AST
Milton: 5 REB / 4 AST / +18 – 3:18 PM
Comments / 0