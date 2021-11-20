Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets

The Chicago Bulls (11-5) play against the Denver Nuggets (7-7) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday November 19, 2021

Chicago Bulls 114, Denver Nuggets 108 (Final)

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I’d call the league, but I don’t think they’re going to answer.”

Monty Williams on #Suns next five games in seven days starting Sunday vs. Nuggets.

Monday at Spurs.

Wednesday at Cavs.

Friday at Knicks

Monday at Spurs.

Wednesday at Cavs.

Friday at Knicks

Saturday at Nets

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Aaron Gordon’s jumper was falling tonight, but he’s at his best when he’s attacking the rim. He did that a lot vs. CHI too. Used his strength and athleticism to overpower his matchup. Did it on drives to the rim and out of the post. All seven of these possessions ended in points. pic.twitter.com/FalBJpzjUN – 1:25 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zach LaVine was ON FIRE in Denver.

36 points | 14-24 FG | 5 reb | 4 ast pic.twitter.com/sMZBk5DyKw – 1:19 AM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

The end of Bulls-Nuggets was very enlightening from an offensive philosophy standpoint. Check out my analysis on why it’s clear that DeMar DeRozan is the team’s engine in crunch time: stephnoh.substack.com/p/demar-deroza… – 1:09 AM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Zach LaVine “just wanted to end the road trip the right way.”

Mission accomplished Friday in Denver, where the Bulls drew raucous chants on the road as the NBA’s best scoring duo spearheaded a bounceback win

nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

NBA 4th quarter scoring leaders:

1) DeMar DeRozan, 118 points

2) Zach LaVine, 101 points – 12:55 AM

Alex Caruso @ACFresh21

Saw a whole lotta red and black in Denver tonight👀💪🏼🐂 heading East.. see y’all back in the UC Sunday !! #BullsNation – 12:42 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Together these two are LETHAL. pic.twitter.com/sxpPmCnXiY – 12:34 AM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Derrick Jones Jr. on playing alongside Javonte Green: “I thought I had a ball of energy in me. But he different.” – 12:33 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

No Vooch, no problem – Zach LaVine’s 4th quarter takeover carries the night, as Bulls beat Denver to end road trip 3-2.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda…

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

What did you learn about your team on five-game West Coast trip?

Zach LaVine: “Nothing that I didn’t know. We’re a resilient team. We’re out here to complete the task, go out here and try to win each and every game. And if there’s a bump in the road we respond the right way.” – 12:16 AM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Fought until the end.

Takeaways from tonight’s game ⬇️

nba.com/nuggets/news/n…

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Zach LaVine on Bulls fans tonight:

“I haven’t heard that before, so that was really cool for me. The Bulls have one of the best fan bases in sports. When we come back around and we get the support from them, it’s incredible, especially on the road like that in a place like this” – 12:10 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zach scored 12 of his 36 points in the 4th quarter against Denver 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PZ0WWfTRyi – 12:06 AM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

Aaron Gordon (28 points, 9 rebounds) was brilliant tonight. He made 10 of 12 shots, and just punished Bulls defenders all night long. This is his shot chart. #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/rS7zUdbIfi – 12:04 AM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan on Zach LaVine: “It’s remarkable to watch him… He’s I think one of the best tough shotmakers in this league.”

Praised LaVine’s direct, straight-line aggressiveness against Denver – 12:04 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Asked PJ Dozier what he’s thought of his season: “It’s interesting, an interesting season. Having to make adjustments, playing with different lineups, having different roles. But we have a team that’s able to adjust, able to understand what we need from each other individually.” – 12:04 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Called 3-2 road trip, but wrong on the details. Thought Portland would be a win and Denver a loss. That’s a great showing, especially how the Bulls took “showtime” from Los Angeles and moved it to the midwest. – 12:02 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Another day at the office for these two. pic.twitter.com/TFRuBXuVbX – 11:58 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Derrick Jones Jr. on #Bulls teammate Javonte Green: “I thought I had a ball of energy in me, but he’s different. He’s got more energy than me. I’m not going to lie to you.” – 11:57 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Derrick Jones Jr., via Zoom from Denver, asked to rank his ridiculous, near-foul-line dunk on a roll in halfcourt offense: “In-game, I’m not even going to lie. That’s not top-10. I got so many dunks.” – 11:55 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Fri

Cade Cunningham, 19 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast, 3 stl, 2 blk

Jalen Suggs, 21 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl, 1blk, 4-9 3P

Josh Giddey, 14 pts, 12 reb, 4 ast

Franz Wagner, 17 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk

Ayo Dosunmu, 10 pts, 8 reb, 1 stl – 11:53 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

LIVE: Postgame media availability following tonight’s win in Denver twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:51 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

too many Chicago Bulls highlights tonight to talk about in just one tweet. so here’s a mixtape. pic.twitter.com/s9MU0iqP2u – 11:47 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Shout out to these fans who kept the energy at ONE HUNDRED ALL NIGHT LONG. pic.twitter.com/kOuYNSyvhz – 11:47 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Final numbers 📊 pic.twitter.com/JMQgkbmAwy – 11:46 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

We’ll be home soon, Chicago ❤️

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

This was just the prime example of why NBA teams are so thirsty for true star players. The #Nuggets have theirs (Jokic), but he wasn’t playing. The Bulls had theirs – LaVine & DeRozan – and they saw Chicago through, even though the Nuggets played a great 4th quarter. – 11:41 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Donovan, via Zoom from Denver, on LaVine: “I think he’s one of the best tough shotmakers in this league.” – 11:39 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Respect @Chicago Bulls 🤝 pic.twitter.com/eUsbaeRm2W – 11:37 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

I sincerely appreciate you taking the time to listen..you're awesome Bulls Nation..love the tweets and social media posts.

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

DeMar DeRozan scored the Bulls last 8 points at the foul line. What a win for the 11-5 Bulls. Up next: New York. Sunday night 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 11:35 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone says he doesn’t have a definitive timeline for when Nikola Jokic will return. He says it could be in Phoenix on Sunday, or it could be in one week. – 11:35 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Malone said Nikola Jokic has gotten X-rays and MRIs.

Reitirates he doesn’t think it’s a “long-term” thing, but he said he doesn’t want to put him out there with one hand.

Said there’s no official timeline at this point. – 11:34 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Final Numbers from a W 📊

Zach: 36p/5r/4a/1s

Deebo: 26p/6r/4a/2s

Airplane Mode: 16p/8r/1b

Ayo: 10p/8r/1s

Tony: 8p/5r/2a

Zo: 7p/3r/6a/1s

Woo: 5p/9r/1a/1s/1b

AC: 4p/4r/2a/1s/1b

Coby: 2p/2r pic.twitter.com/cPnqzGqOyr – 11:30 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls rebound leaders tonight were Green with 9; Jones and Dosunmu 8 each – 11:30 PM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

Bulls go 3-2 on the West Coast Genesis trip. First win in Denver since 06. They seem to have the Invisible Touch 👀🔴 – 11:28 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Coming home from the road trip with 3 more wins!

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls win …Bulls win…Bulls win…Bulls 1st win in Denver since 2006. 114-108. What a game. Bulls finish the road trip 3-2. LaVine with a season high 36 points. The Bulls were a perfect 24-24 from the line. DeR (12-12) – 11:24 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Final: Bulls 114, Nuggets 108.

Zach LaVine: 36/5/4

DeMar DeRozan: 26/6/4

Derrick Jones Jr.: 16/8

Ayo Dosunmu: 10/8

Bulls: 24-for-24 free throws.

The Bulls are now 11-5. – 11:24 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bulls got their final six points to clinch tonight from the line — three-straight possessions of DeMar DeRozan getting fouled. Nuggets showed a ton of fight but will lose their third-straight with a two-game road trip to Phoenix and Portland looming. – 11:23 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Zach LaVine tonight:

36 PTS

5 REB

4 AST

4 3PT

14-24 FG

The Bulls win in Denver for the first time since 2006. pic.twitter.com/ipmmLTjXL4 – 11:23 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

In that fourth quarter:

Zach LaVine: 12 points, 5-for-7 shooting, 2-for-2 from 3-point range

DeMar DeRozan: 8 points, 8-for-8 from the free-throw line

Bulls beat Nuggets 114-108, move to 11-5 on the season (3-2 on West Coast trip) – 11:23 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 114, Nuggets 108

Bulls win in Denver for 1st time since 2006 and cap 3-2 trip

LaVine 36 pts

DeRozan 26 pts

Jones Jr. 16 pts, 8 rebs

Gordon 28 pts

Barton 23 pts – 11:22 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Hard fought game from the Nuggets tonight. All you can ask for given the circumstances. – 11:22 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

DeRozan two big time free throws…Bulls 112-108 with 11.3 sec left Denver ball. – 11:20 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls are 22-22 from FT line – 11:20 PM

we are verrrrrry nervous, thanks for asking – 11:18 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

DeRozan sinks two free throws 110-105 Bulls. DD=8-8 from the line, Bulls are perfect 20-20. 38 sec left. Denver ball. LaVine with 36. – 11:17 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Having a vet who gets the foul calls has been a nice asset for #Bulls this season. DeRozan goes 4-4 at the line, puts Bulls up 110-105 with 38 seconds left – 11:17 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

LaVine. my god. – 11:14 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Just when Denver feels like they have the answer – 8 changes the question. – 11:13 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

UNO DOS TRES (X2) pic.twitter.com/KNZE69qGRc – 11:11 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 101-97 with 3:01 left 4th. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 11:10 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Big time performance from Aaron Gordon tonight. And credit to Barton for feeding the hot hand on that last one despite getting a favorable switch. – 11:10 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

With 3:01 left to play in Denver, the Bulls lead the Nuggets 101-97. #LeaguePassAlert – 11:10 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zach beats the buzzer! 🚨

@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/884cZMezIF – 11:08 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Been interesting to watch how Nuggets started out taking advantage of #Bulls‘ lack of size by running offense thru Aaron Gordon. Bulls turned the tables, spreading the court and attacking the rim to take a 101-93 lead with 3:47 left – 11:08 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

There’s just so much happening. Facu has 16 points and is 4/4 from 3. He’s getting shot over by bigger players like he isn’t there. He’s making hustle plays to balance it out. Really good Facu game. Don’t think the Nuggets have enough here. – 11:07 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Zach LaVine’s taken over late but it’s been the offensive rebounds that have killed Denver all night. Bulls have 17 of them, leading to 18 points. Probably a product of how small Denver’s played tonight. – 11:07 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Whatever the box score says Javonte Green did tonight, it’s not enough. – 11:07 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

YOU CAN’T GUARD ZACH LAVINE. pic.twitter.com/sVkxj0dNo4 – 11:06 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

2nd straight 30-point game for LaVine – 11:06 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The LaVine takeover is full go! – 11:06 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

FACU AGAIN – 11:05 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

This Bulls love in Denver is nuts! – 11:05 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

You know this group won’t quit. pic.twitter.com/VJJpIFeQnf – 11:03 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Battling. pic.twitter.com/EHuDl6ImSu – 10:57 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Every player on the #Nuggets bench scrambled in front of the other trying to replicate P.J.’s swivel finish. Then J-Myke snatches the offensive rebound and finishes.

Suddenly, it’s a four-point game. – 10:56 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

6-0 run to open the fourth 👀 – 10:56 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

WHAT A REBOUND BY WOOOOOOOO.

@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/xLvQjUL3D9 – 10:50 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

12 minutes to make a comeback pic.twitter.com/tX51T4AlkR – 10:48 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

That third quarter saw:

– Multiple frenzied ‘Let’s go Bulls!’ chants at Ball Arena

– Five dunks between Derrick Jones Jr. and Zach LaVine (of varying absurdity)

– Bulls outscore Nuggets 35-26 – 10:48 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Let’s close this out. pic.twitter.com/pmiEM0woXV – 10:48 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Malone stood with his hand on his face for about 15 seconds, contemplating lots of things (?) after Dosunmu buried that 3-pointer off another second-chance opportunity.

Nuggets down 88-78 going into the fourth. – 10:47 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

The Bulls planet is in orbit .. 88-78 after 3 Derrick Jones Jr. 16-8 off the bench. – 10:47 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls are 14-14 from FT line and have just 5 TOs through 3 quarters.

That’s a formula to compete in road games. Make your FTs and take care of the ball. – 10:47 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

AIN’T NO STOPPING ZACH LAVINE.

@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/biBFLTsbMP – 10:44 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

A second “Let’s go Bulls” chant here in Denver. This time the PA system had to drown out Bulls fans. pic.twitter.com/B5M4DW98VJ – 10:44 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

5 of Derrick Jones Jr.’s 7 field goals are dunks. – 10:43 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Derrick Jones Jr. and Zach LaVine putting on a bonafide dunk contest in this third quarter – 10:42 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

I love our Bulls Nation. – 10:42 PM

via @NBCSBulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

DERRICK JONES JR. THROWS DOWN IN DENVER

@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/1DtKAyQWDj – 10:40 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

The fans are going crazy here in Denver every time the Bulls make a big play—whether it’s a slam..3 ball or Caruso’s defense. – 10:40 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

LaVine does not even see PJ Dozier. Going right by him every time. – 10:39 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Will Barton tried to take Alex Caruso.

That was not a good idea. pic.twitter.com/8cTjd19aMD – 10:36 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

You good, @Jamal Murray? 😂 pic.twitter.com/RWVJfGSohf – 10:36 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls Nation has taken over the Ball Arena .loud chants of “ Let’s Go Bulls.” How deflating is this for the Nuggets? – 10:35 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

SHEEEEEEEESH DERRICK JONES JR.

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Caruso legit knocked the ball away from Barton three separate times on one iso possession. Just relentless – 10:33 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

A raucous “LET’S GO BULLS” chant just broke out inside Ball Arena. Bulls fans trying to take over the building here in Denver. – 10:33 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls fans have taken over the Ball Arena. – 10:32 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Ball Arena has been taken over by the Chicago Bulls fan base. – 10:32 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

A loud “Let’s go Bulls” chant has broken out in Denver after that Caruso hustle play. – 10:32 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Alex Caruso has now bullied Monte and Will on-ball in this game. He’s incredible defensively. – 10:32 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

My lord. Another unbelievable defensive possession by Alex Caruso – 10:32 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

AG is WORKING out there – 10:32 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Bulls' Alex Caruso isn't focused on individual defensive honors: 'That's not what I play for'

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zach said CYA ✌️

@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/rH1lwpTwuz – 10:21 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 8-0 run to start the 3rd. Up 61-52. 2 min in 3rd quarter. @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy @670TheScore Where are you listening? Radio? App? – 10:20 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls open 2nd half with 8-0 run in 2 minutes, take biggest lead of night at 9. Nuggets played last night and are without a lot, including Jokic. Bulls have opportunity here. – 10:20 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Numbers from the first half pic.twitter.com/WE1S06JZ5u – 10:06 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Derrick Jones Jr. again looks pretty comfortable as stopgap backup center: 10 points, 7 rebounds (3 offensive) in first half. And, crucially, 0 fouls – 10:04 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

+1 at the half.

Zach LaVine: 12 pts

Derrick Jones Jr.: 10 pts, 7 reb

DeMar DeRozan: 8 pts, 3 reb pic.twitter.com/AOyiJtNfr1 – 10:03 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Halftime : Bulls 53-52. LaVine with 12. Jones: 10pts 7 reb. Keep your dial set to @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 10:02 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Get UP Derrick Jones Jr!

@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/5wVK4dQ6qT – 10:02 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

The two most engaged “fans” in this game are Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Both of them have been yelling out defensive coverages, standing after threes and talking to the coaching staff throughout. They’ve also been slowly inching closer to each other on Denver’s bench. pic.twitter.com/ucdYLez9Pr – 10:01 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 53, Nuggets 52 at half

LaVine 12 pts

Jones Jr. 10 pts, 7 rebs

Barton, Gordon 13 pts each – 10:01 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jeff Green doing a lot of good things tonight. – 9:57 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

CARUSO WITH THE CLAMPS 🗜

@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/MZw3ui4pkM – 9:50 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

The most impressive defensive possession I’ve seen all year.

-Caruso flies through the initial screen and blows up the action that the Nuggets are trying to run

-Deflects it twice

-Morris can’t even get off a heave before the clock expires, and Caruso blocked it anyway. pic.twitter.com/X5rnCQyo5U – 9:49 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Enjoying a lot of Denver’s in-arena quirks. Among them: Every time Lonzo Ball scores, the PA announcer says (rather solemnly): “Basket, Ball” – 9:49 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Lonzo Ball just shredded the Nuggets interior D with a beautiful spin cycle move. 42-42. – 9:49 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Javonte Green did say that Lonzo is a great athlete that doesn’t show it all the time. Showed it there, that’s for sure. – 9:49 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Monte just got dusted by Lonzo Ball going to the rim. That was bad. – 9:49 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Denver’s bench somehow survived that first-half stretch against a Bulls lineup that included DeRozan, Caruso and for the last two minutes of the first quarter, LaVine. They’ve got one player to thank: Will Barton, who looks like he’s playing at Druid Hill park tonight. – 9:48 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

I laugh every time Lonzo Ball scores because the PA announcer Kyle Speller at Ball Arena goes "basket, ball" and it sounds like he's just telling us what's happening here tonight

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Coby’s first points of the season!

@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/3b6vvX6V7s – 9:47 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Ball and Caruso each have had a highlight defensive possession already. – 9:46 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Coby White’s first bucket of the season: Righty lay-in attacking a Campazzo closeout – 9:43 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Love our listeners feedback. Thank you. The Bulls planet grows each and every game. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy we want to hear from you. Bulls down 36-32. 8:43 left 2nd. – 9:41 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Will saw Bones go Hot Sauce and said “Hold my beer.” – 9:39 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Will Barton III just had the finish of the night. That’ll be on SC top 10 – 9:38 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

MY GOODNESS WILL BARTON – 9:38 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Oh my god the spin and move that Will Barton just made… – 9:38 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Coby White has looked awful. A few G-League runs might do him wonders. Get heavy minutes and maybe some confidence. Doesn’t even look like an NBA player. – 9:36 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Coby White, still looking for first field goal since return from injury, just rimmed out a wide open lefty layup – 9:36 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Can’t wait until MPJ gets back so the four guard lineups are eradicated. – 9:35 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Tied after 1.

Zach LaVine: 10 points (4-7 FG) pic.twitter.com/KdAnP2i7k3 – 9:34 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls end 1st quarter on a 16-4 run. LaVine with 10. Bulls 50%fg. Jones 6pts 4 reb. Bradley 6pts. Bulls 30 Denver 30. – 9:34 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets shoot 61% (!) from the field with eight assists, but finish the first tied 30 up with Chicago.

Aaron Gordon/Zach LaVine with 10 each.

Denver’s bench getting outscored 9-2. – 9:33 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Severely shorthanded Nuggets led 22-12 earlier in first, but Bulls charge back to level it 30-30 after one. Zach LaVine leading way with 10 points – 9:33 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bones meet Ayo … Ayo gets the stop and the smile … remember Bones, it’s only a good move if you finish … Mix tape lesson #1. – 9:32 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Hoping we get Javonte, JaMychal and Jeff Green on the court together at some point tonight – 9:31 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls Nation is alive and well in Denver. Nuggets 28-22.LaVine with 7. Jones with 4 reb. 4pts. – 9:26 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Aaron Gordon comes out on fire tonight. 8 early points, 3 rebounds, a dunk and blocked a Derrick Jones Jr. shot at the rim. He has a great spirit to him early. The first two players off the Nuggets’ bench to greet their team at that timeout: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. – 9:22 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Trivia….and I know you love it.Denver’s Aaron Gordon came in second to Zach LaVine in the 2016 All Star Slam Dunk Contest—-came in 2nd again in All Star weekend to Derrick Jones Jr. in 2020. All 3 are on the floor in the first quarter. Gordon with 8pts 3 reb. Denver 22-12. 4:32 – 9:22 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Nuggets have hit at least 3 completely contested shots in their 9-13 start, including Morris long 2 over Ball there. Gordon and Barton also hit jumpers in LaVine’s face despite solid contests. – 9:21 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Billy Donovan earns the first tap-out timeout of the game …. Bulls down 22-12 to a Joker-less Denver team. The boys look lethargic … basically how everyone on this road trip feels right now. – 9:20 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Aaron Gordon is bullying the Bulls. 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3-3 shooting in first seven minutes – 9:20 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Never in doubt!

@NBCSChicago | @Tony Bradley pic.twitter.com/KpYjpY3HhO – 9:17 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

If the over/under was set at Will Barton 22.5 shots, what are you taking? – 9:13 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Austin Rivers opens the scoring with a 3-pointer from the right wing, as the shorthanded Nuggets take on the 10-5 Chicago Bulls. – 9:11 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Gonna be an Austin Rivers night?? Those happen every so often. – 9:11 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic is on the Nuggets’ bench tonight in a beige suit. Looks like he has some sort of brace on his right wrist/hand too. – 9:10 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

The Bulls are avg. 108 ppg. (11th)- 46%fg ( 2nd ). 2nd in 3pt shooting (37) #1 in ft% at 84%. Keep your dial set @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio. It’s a Friday night-you’re busy- multi task! Where are you listening? – 9:02 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Nuggets lead #NBA in points allowed and are third in defensive rating. Not sure how absence of Jokic will affect all that. #Bulls – 9:00 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

If you’re catching the Bulls on the radio… on @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network you will get a mention. Just let me know where you’re listening from. We appreciate and value ALL of our listeners. – 8:55 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

As we just mentioned on @Chicago Bulls radio, Jokic had started 157 straight games..he was suspended one game for shoving Markief Morris. He served the suspension as the Nuggets beat Indiana. Jokic is tough, durable- a winner.Huge loss. Bulls need to take care of business. – 8:52 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

Casual Friday for as on TV here at Ball Arena tonight. And look, my hoodie game is strong.

Katy Winge @katywinge

Keys to the Game

Nuggets vs Bulls

🔑 Guard the guards – defend the paint, contain one on one and be on a string

🔑 No Jokić, other step up – need to score

🔑 Take Care – that’s how the Bulls roll, off of turnovers. Value the ball!

#MileHighBasketball

pic.twitter.com/qKpHHxu8F2 – 8:47 PM

Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a DeMar jersey! – 8:45 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

TONIGHT’S STARTERS:

Team : CHI (Visitor)

Ball, Lonzo

Bradley, Tony

Caruso, Alex

DeRozan, DeMar

LaVine, Zach

Team : DEN (Home)

Barton, Will

Gordon, Aaron

Green, Jeff

Morris, Monte

Rivers, Austin – 8:39 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green. – 8:37 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters: Morris, Rivers, Barton, Jeff Green, Gordon – 8:35 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Starters tonight in Denver!

@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/7svW8nhqCn – 8:31 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue on game 2 of a second night of a back-to-back, and he’s using his subs much more liberally than he did Sunday against the Bulls. Every starter has had a rest already, and Jackson is back in after a short rest.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

DeMar's choice of Kobes for tonight 🔥

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Tonight’s game features two of the best coaches in the NBA. @Chicago Bulls Billy Donovan and Denver’s Michael Malone. You’ll hear from both prior to tip. Join us tonight @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy 7:45 pre game you’ll also hear from @CobyWhite .Fired up! – 8:00 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

From today's paper: "It just makes me sad" — former Bulls forward Scott Williams reacts to Scottie Pippen's critiques of MJ.

dailyherald.com/sports/2021111… – 7:47 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Only other game Nikola Jokic missed the past two seasons was the suspension for hitting Markieff Morris and Denver beat the Pacers without him. Michael Porter Jr. also out vs. #Bulls tonight – 7:45 PM

Heading into the @budlight Cougar Den for the @UHCougarFB vs @MemphisFB game tonight. Looking forward to hosting our @SportsTalk790 ticket winners – Peter, John, Jerry, Sam & Jeff. (Pics from last time below) pic.twitter.com/PymFbxUnXS – 7:41 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

We will get things up and running on Bulls radio at 7:45 CT featuring you- our great listeners. When you’re listening drop us a tweet and we will give you a shout out @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 7:38 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Murray, Porter, and Jokic all OUT with injuries as the Nuggets play their NBA-leading 4th back-to-back in 16 games.

Schedule actually gets HARDER next. 9 of their next 10 games are on the road. pic.twitter.com/KQsKpQ550u – 7:36 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Nikola Vucevic isn’t into cardiovascular testing portion of COVID protocol yet, per Billy Donovan, but it’s his understanding that he’s progressing in the right direction – 7:35 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The @Denver Nuggets have ruled Nikola Jokic out tonight against Chicago due to a right wrist sprain.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:30 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets probably need a career night from Bol Bol to win tonight. Or for the rest of the bench to find some consistency. – 7:29 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Nuggets say Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain) is out tonight versus Chicago. – 7:28 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

For Denver. No Jokic, Murray or Porter. Bulls – Nuggets tonight 7:45 @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy – 7:27 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Denver Nuggets say Nikola Jokić (right wrist sprain) is out tonight against the Chicago Bulls. – 7:26 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bum team alert … no Joker! – 7:26 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Ready for the Friday night lights.

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Nuggets are 1-0 without Jokic this season. A win over Indiana. – 7:24 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Jokic has a right wrist sprain on team injury report – 7:20 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Nikola Jokić is out tonight against the Chicago Bulls. – 7:19 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nikola Jokic is out tonight, per Michael Malone. – 7:19 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Nikola Jokic is OUT – 7:19 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic is out, Malone says. – 7:19 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic is out tonight, Michael Malone says. – 7:19 PM

📍Denver, Colorado pic.twitter.com/WEcOvwD5N9 – 6:59 PM

Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11

I am in Tampa, Florida tonight to watch top-rated Jabari Smith and his Auburn Tigers take on the South Florida Bulls.

To start the season, Smith, a 6’10” forward is averaging 15.5 points and 8 rebounds per game. He is currently ranked at No. 3 on our 2022 NBA Draft Big Board. pic.twitter.com/Yp1BgGkgEf – 6:46 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls forward Javonte Green talks dunking and defense … and Coach Caruso?

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda…

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops

Tony, Marko or Vooch? Ayo, Alex or Coby? Small, medium or large? So many decisions, so Ask Sam.

nba.com/bulls/features… – 5:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

For @OddsCheckerUS I wrote about some early season surprises. Teams and players that are exceeding expectations thus far, including the Wizards, Clippers, Warriors, Cavs, Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan, Ja Morant and Wendell Carter Jr.

oddschecker.com/us/insight/bas…

The Ringer @ringernba

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

It’s come to my attention that I’m the Eeyore of Nuggets media. – 5:21 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

3-point % update:

Zeke Nnaji: 60%

Will Barton: 42.3

Nikola Jokić: 41.0

Aaron Gordon: 32.6

PJ Dozier: 32.6

Bones Hyland: 31.0

Monte Morris: 29.8

Facu Campazzo: 27.6

Austin Rivers: 22.2

Michael Porter Jr.: 20.8

JaMychal Green: 20.7

Jeff Green: 19.4

Markus Howard: 16.7

Bol Bol: 0.0 – 4:49 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Markieff Morris is not traveling with the Heat this weekend. He will miss his sixth straight game with a neck injury stemming from his entanglement with Jokic. Could be more. – 4:17 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

The headband over the hoodie 😂

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

Injuries are piling up with the #Nuggets. The fact they continue to be competitive on a near nightly basis, much less win most of the time, is a total credit to the players and coaches literally living the “no excuses” life each night. pic.twitter.com/yklIEiEGdy – 3:25 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Underrated @Philadelphia 76ers stats from last night’s win over Denver:

Bassey: game-high +20

Bassey: 7 REB / 4 OREB

Maxey: 9-15 fg / 2-3 3fg

Maxey: 4 AST / 0 TO

Curry: team-high 5 AST

Niang: 5 REB / 3 AST

Milton: 5 REB / 4 AST / +18 – 3:18 PM

