UFC legend Nick Diaz is offering to step up on short notice against Leon Edwards after Jorge Masvidal pulled out of their upcoming fight. Edwards was scheduled to fight against Masvidal at UFC 269, which is set to take place on December 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, Masvidal was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury, and now Edwards doesn’t have an opponent to fight. We have seen a number of fellow welterweight contenders such as Khamzat Chimaev, Belal Muhammad, and Gilbert Burns throw their names into the hat to get the fight with Edwards, but so far, the UFC has not booked him against a new opponent. It’s potentially because a new name has entered the mix, as the elder Diaz wants to fight Edwards next.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO