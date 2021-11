You’ve likely taken notice of higher prices in everything from gas at the pump to inflated menu pricing at restaurants. As we head into the holiday season, even that Thanksgiving turkey dinner is likely to cost more than in previous years. This past Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that smaller 8-16 lb. frozen turkeys experienced a 27% price increase over last year. It’s a common theme for many food products and commodities that are in demand.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO