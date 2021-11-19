Leica D-Lux 7 Vans x Ray Barbee edition camera announced

Sought-after vintage Rolexes are always going to be a hot commodity, but this has only become truer as the brand’s new timepieces become increasingly hard to get your hands on. Take, for example, the “Big Crown” Submariner 6200 from 1955 that Tropical Watch just posted for sale. Even without its original box or papers, the gorgeous timepiece, which shows each of its 66 years of age in the best way possible, still carries an asking price of over half a million dollars. The “Big Crown” 6200 isn’t the rarest of Submariner references but it is one of the most desirable. Introduced in...

7 DAYS AGO