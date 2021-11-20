ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China finds 43 anti-trust law violations involving Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s State Administration of Market Supervision found 43 cases that violated...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
mix929.com

Tesla to invest $188 million to expand Shanghai factory capacity – Beijing Daily

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla plans to invest up to 1.2 billion yuan ($187.91 million) to expand production capacity at its Shanghai factory in a project that will last from December to April next year, the state-backed Beijing Daily newspaper reported. The newspaper attributed the information to documents Tesla filed with...
BUSINESS
AFP

Beijing asks ride-hailing giant Didi to delist from US: report

Regulators in China have asked ride-hailing giant Didi to draw up a plan to delist from the United States over data concerns, a report said Friday, as Beijing continues its tight scrutiny of domestic tech giants. Over the past year, several of the country's biggest companies -- including Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan -- have been swept up in a regulatory crackdown that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding massive influence on consumers' daily lives. A mammoth New York debut in June for Didi Chuxing was quickly overshadowed by an investigation by the Chinese cyber watchdog on the grounds of cybersecurity, launched just days after the listing. Bloomberg reported Friday that Chinese regulators now want Didi's executives to take the company off the New York Stock Exchange over worries about sensitive data leakage, citing people familiar with the matter.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baidu#Jd Com#Yuan#Reuters#Antimonopoly
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating yet another headache for the global supply chain. China's growing isolation from the rest of the world — along with a deepening mistrust of foreign influence — may be to blame. Analysts say they...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

Why there's no real 'common prosperity' campaign in China

After a meeting led by President Xi Jinping in August 2021, China’s Communist Party released a media summary that spoke, in part, to the idea of “common prosperity.” Little is new in the communiqué itself, which reiterated the message that ensuring the broad sharing of China’s wealth among the Chinese people is critical to the party’s lasting rule. It acknowledged that sharing prosperity is a “long-term, difficult and complex” task and only gradual progress can be expected. And it alluded to some public spending policies benefiting the poor and middle class, but merely urged sub-national governments to “experiment” with such policies...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
mix929.com

U.S. restricts exports to a dozen more Chinese companies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it had placed a dozen more Chinese companies on its trade blacklist, citing national security concerns and in some cases their assistance to the Chinese military. The Commerce Department said Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co., Ltd., Hunan Goke Microelectronics, New H3C Semiconductor...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Chinese city eases rules for developers amid cash crunch

The Chinese city of Chengdu has announced measures to make it easier for developers to sell properties, making it the first to loosen restrictions on the sector that has come under intense pressure following a debt crackdown by Beijing. The announcement comes after several real estate companies -- led by industry giant China Evergrande -- were plunged into financial crisis in the past year after China embarked on a regulatory drive to bring an end to speculation and leverage. That left them struggling to meet their debt obligations owing to the fact they could not offload properties or borrow more cash. But on Wednesday, the southwestern city said it would speed up approvals for home sales and property loans, while easing restrictions on the use of pre-sales proceeds.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

US, EU fight against 'dirty' Chinese steel

Washington [US] November 24 (ANI) The US and European Union have ended a major tripping point with China in steel and aluminium sectors while managing the contentious tariff as well as dumping issue. According to Policy Research Group's Strategic Insight, the White House asserted that the deal will restrict 'countries...
FOREIGN POLICY
sanantoniopost.com

China tech regulation spells end of Alibaba dominance

Tech giant Alibaba's stock continued to tumble on Tuesday, falling 18% this month and wiping out all of October's gains on concerns over possible renewed regulation of online platforms in China. The company's shares were down 3% at HK$132.90 as of 11:06am in Hong Kong (03:06 GMT), hovering near record...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Read Why China's Regulators Summoned Alibaba, Baidu

China's cyberspace administration and police have summoned the cloud units of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) for better telecom fraud prevention policies, Reuters reports. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated via Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) that Alibaba and Baidu's cloud platforms allow...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

China Tells Alibaba, Baidu Cloud Units to Better Prevent Telecoms Fraud

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's industry ministry on Tuesday said its cyberspace administration and police had summoned the cloud units of Alibaba and Baidu Inc to urge them to better prevent telecom network fraud. Both tech giants' cloud platforms were found to have allowed access to fraudulent websites, the Ministry of Industry...
ECONOMY
mix929.com

JPMorgan CEO Dimon jokes his bank will outlast China’s Communist Party

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase and Co’s Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon joked that his bank would last longer than China’s Communist Party while speaking in Boston Tuesday. While reiterating his bank’s commitment to doing business in China, Dimon said: “I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party...
BUSINESS
AFP

India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies

India's government will introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for a central bank-backed digital money, parliament said in a shock announcement late Tuesday. India's central bank announced in June that it is working to introduce its own digital currency by the end of the year, while warning it has "serious concerns" about private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and others.
INDIA
Seekingalpha.com

Alibaba, Baidu among decliners in wake of Chinese government fines

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and other Chinese Internet stocks dipped into the red, Monday, in the wake of Beijing regulators levying a slate of fines for breaching antitrust laws in China. Over the weekend, China's State Administration for Market Regulation slapped 43 companies with fines equal to $78,000 each for...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Chinese Regulators At It Again: Tech Stalwarts Including Alibaba, Tencent And Baidu Fined $3.4M For Violating Antitrust Regulations

Firing a fresh salvo, Chinese regulators imposed fines on domestic tech stalwarts, which are yet to recover fully from an earlier clampdown that led to billions being wiped off their market capitalizations. What Happened: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Limited (PNK: TCEHY) and Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU)...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy