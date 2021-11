DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. I don’t get all the hate being thrown at Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett. Sure, his play isn’t always pretty. He has some poorly-thrown balls each game. He has some misreads. But, he continually finds ways to put the offense in situations to score that leads to wins. And right now the only thing that matters is that W at the end of each game. Period.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO