Police investigate death of 24-year-old woman in Woodlawn

Baltimore County police are investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old woman Friday as a homicide.

According to police, the incident spanned across three different scenes, two of which surrounded the Burger King parking lot off Belmont Avenue in Woodlawn. Officers were in the drive-thru and at the entrance of the restaurant -- two scenes with possible clues.

County police said Saturday that officers were called around 3 p.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue for a shooting. Police said a woman was shot and taken to a hospital, where she died.

It was also confusing for motorists as police cruisers blocked the third active scene -- the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Security Boulevard. At least one damaged car sitting just behind.

"The bus was dropping me off. I was just getting home from school," said one student who trying to get home.

Detectives are treating the case as a homicide, looking into all three scenes and what led to the victim's death. Police said the victim's boyfriend was at the scene and is not a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

