ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AARP

Tales of Our Elf on the Shelf

By Cheryl Maguire
toledoparent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When is the elf coming to our house?” My two-year-old daughter asked me this question, and I had no idea what she was referring to at the time. “Elves don’t come to our house, sweetie,” I told her. “They make toys at Santa’s workshop.”. “Ella said her elf came...

toledoparent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Mebane Invites Families to Experience the Magic of the Holidays with The Elf on the Shelf®

Tanger Outlets Mebane will fuel the festive spirit this year as special teams of The Elf on the Shelf® Scout Elves engage shoppers in a game of holiday hide-and-seek. As part of a new partnership with The Elf on the Shelf – the team dedicated to bringing Santa’s North Pole to life for children around the world – an exclusive Tanger Outlets Mebane Scavenger Hunt is taking place now through December 24.
SHOPPING
romper.com

12 Easy Elf On The Shelf Ideas For Toddlers, Because You Gotta Keep It Safe

When it comes to Elf on the Shelf, there are plenty of ideas to take advantage of for any age group. But when it comes to toddlers, things can get a bit tricky. While you may want to get intricate and go overboard, this is the age where your little one will appreciate the simple stuff just as much as the big stuff. You can actually take advantage of this stage when they're not as hard to impress with these easy Elf on the Shelf ideas for toddlers. It's also pretty tempting for a toddler to move or touch the elf (even though they're not supposed to or he'll lose his magic), so these ideas will also help keep your elf safe from tiny hands.
KIDS
romper.com

What Is The Meaning Behind Elf On The Shelf?

You've likely seen or heard about The Elf on the Shelf, aka that Scout Elf that descends upon households with children throughout the month of December. But did you know that the Elf actually originated with a book authored by a mother-and-daughter duo to share a tradition they'd had in their house for years? In fact, there's a lot most of us don't know about the meaning behind The Elf on the Shelf and how it became a popular holiday hallmark. And who better to share that story than the creators of The Elf on the Shelf themselves?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
romper.com

Your Elf On The Shelf Can Also Have Babies, So There's That

The Elf on the Shelf is a seemingly innocent tradition, but so is decorating cookies with your children and we all know how that turns out. (The sprinkles. Why do they treat sprinkles that way?) The book that accompanies the Elf on the Shelf your family adopts makes no mention of your elf wreaking havoc on your plumbing by flushing marshmallows down the toilet or coating your kitchen with weirdly-impossible-to-clean-up flour, but it also doesn't mention that your Elf on the Shelf can get pregnant with just one Etsy purchase, and seriously, what are parents even doing?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys
Volume One

Can You Help Elf on the Shelf Flee This Festive Escape Room?

If you or your kiddos grew up with Elf on the Shelf, you know just how much fun it is to try to find it every morning during the holiday season. Well, one of those miniature toys has managed to get wrapped in a Christmas present – but which one? Find this persnickety elf and his friends in time for Christmas morning in a festive escape room experience.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
romper.com

15 Elf On The Shelf Printable Letters From Santa

Christmas is a magical time for kids, and it's even more magical if there's an Elf on the Shelf to give them an in with Santa. Luckily, there are plenty of Elf on the Shelf printable letters from Santa that you can download to help make the elf experience extra special for your kiddos.
LIFESTYLE
Redlands Daily Facts

Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey returns to Fairplex Pomona as walk-thru experience

The holiday season is in full effect at the Fairplex in Pomona as The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey has once again taken over the sprawling fairgrounds. While last year’s event was presented as a drive-thru due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, with restrictions more relaxed in Los Angeles County, it’s partially a walk-thru experience that wraps up with a ride on the elf-guided open-air Holly Jolly Trolley. It officially opened this week and will run from 5-10 p.m. select evenings through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
POMONA, CA
romper.com

17 Hilarious Elf On The Shelf Memes To Get You Through The Final Stretch

Every year, it seems like more and more families are "adopting" their very own Elf on the Shelf. Kids tend to get pretty excited whenever their family's elf comes back to town after spending much of the rest of the year at the North Pole, but when it comes to parents, it appears most either love it or hate it. Regardless of if you happily trot that elf out every year and plan all kinds of hijinks for it or think it's terrifying and won't let one in your home, you can appreciate these funny Elf on the Shelf memes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AARP
Redbook

36 Fun Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Silly, Funny and Mischievous Elves

By now, most people have heard the story of how mother-daughter duo Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell started the Elf on the Shelf phenomenon based on a Christmas tradition they created as a family. So many people have followed in their footsteps every year. But if you haven't done it before, the rules are simple: The Scout Elf watches over your family, and reports back to Santa each night who is being naughty and who is being nice. After these nightly trips, they return to a new spot each day. Oh, one more thing — if your kids touch the elf, all of its elf magic goes away. (Meaning you're responsible for the elf's every move.)
RELATIONSHIPS
WFAE

Georgia judge fights 'tyranny' of Elf on the Shelf — kind of

Santa may have fewer eyes in homes this Christmas season after a Georgia judge — jokingly — banned the Elf on the Shelf. Cobb County Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard posted a mock order on Twitter earlier this month banishing these elves. “Tired of living in Elf on the...
GEORGIA STATE
romper.com

25 Creative Elf On The Shelf Names To Use This Year

It’s that time of year again: when Christmas music invades every store you go into, holiday lights glitter and gleam from the homes all around you, and the mischievous little Elf on the Shelf comes back to take over your home. Most parents have a love/hate relationship with their family’s Elf on the Shelf, but they also can’t deny that bringing them out in the beginning of the season is fun. Seeing that Christmas joy all over your kid’s faces as they realize what the Elf is doing there is just special, you know? To make it feel even more real, you need a good Elf on the Shelf name.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

20 Quick & Simple Elf On The Shelf Ideas Because You're Over It

Many parents have, at one time or another, woken up in a panic because they forgot to stage their Elf on the Shelf before going to bed the night before. This year, you may want some simple Elf on the Shelf ideas to have in your back pocket, just in case it happens again. Your kids won't care if their elf isn't decked out with playful props just as long as it's not in the same spot as it was yesterday.
VIDEO GAMES
romper.com

35 Elf On The Shelf Ideas You Can Actually Pull Off In Under 5 Minutes

Christmas is right around the corner, which for parents means one thing: the Elf on the Shelf is officially back in town. I'm consistently blown away by the photos my mom friends share on social media. Seriously, it seems like each year, everyone gets more creative with their North Pole visitor. If you're looking for fresh ideas for your family's Elf, here are 30 easy Elf On The Shelf ideas you can pull off in five minutes or less (so you can be one of those creative moms, too).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
romper.com

13 Fun Ways To Celebrate Elf On The Shelf’s Arrival This Holiday Season

Ready to have Elf on the Shelf make an appearance in your house? You could just have him show up one morning leaning on a cup of orange juice. Or you could go all out and make the appearance a bit more of a show. That’s what many parents have done, taking the extra creative step to ring in the holiday season with Elfie’s arrival. From props to posters, tech assistance and even music, there are some great concepts online for Elf on the Shelf arrival ideas.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mental_Floss

Thanks to One Georgia Judge, You Can Just Tell Your Kids It’s 'Illegal' for Elf on the Shelf to Visit This Year

Elf on the Shelf is all fun and games until you forget to reposition it one night, leaving your children to squabble in the morning over who caused its apparent death. That’s exactly what happened to Robert D. Leonard II, whose three kids “were sent to school in tears, with one child being labeled ‘Elf Murderer’ and accused of making the elf ‘lose his magic,’” he recounted on Twitter.
GEORGIA STATE
Parade

How to Write a Letter to Santa—Plus, Our Downloadable, Elf-Approved Template

Dear Virginia, yes, there is a Santa Claus. And this Christmas, be sure you write to him! Whether you’ve been a little naughty or you’ve been a whole lot of nice, kids love writing their list to Santa, asking for toys for Christmas and then writing Santa’s address on the envelope. It’s one of the holiday season’s most festive traditions!
LIFESTYLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The Elf On The Shelf: A Christmas Musical at The Riverside

This weekend, kick off your holiday season with a festival show for the whole family. The Elf On The Shelf: A Christmas Musical stops by The Riverside Theater for one night only. Krystle Tomlinson, a performer with the show, joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.
PERFORMING ARTS
romper.com

20 Lazy & Easy Elf On The Shelf Ideas For Parents Who Just Can’t Anymore

At first, coming up with creative Elf on the Shelf ideas is a fun challenge, but as the month of December goes on (and your holiday to-do list looms overhead), it starts to feel a little more like a chore. Thankfully, there are a lot of great lazy and easy Elf on the Shelf ideas that parents can quickly put together before they go to bed at night that will still leave the kids amazed in the morning. After all, who says every elf has to be Pinterest-perfect anyway?
YOGA
rookiemoms.com

10 Amazing Elf on the Shelf Return Letter Ideas You’ll Love!

Jingleflower, our resident elf, is set to return in just a few short days. While I’m not an over the top Elf-on-the-Shelfer. (Although I’m fairly creative with the reasons why our elf hasn’t moved.) I love making Elf on the Shelf’s return a special moment for my kids. Here are 10 Super fun ideas for your Elf on the Shelf Return Letter.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy