Tales of Our Elf on the Shelf

By now, most people have heard the story of how mother-daughter duo Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell started the Elf on the Shelf phenomenon based on a Christmas tradition they created as a family. So many people have followed in their footsteps every year. But if you haven't done it before, the rules are simple: The Scout Elf watches over your family, and reports back to Santa each night who is being naughty and who is being nice. After these nightly trips, they return to a new spot each day. Oh, one more thing — if your kids touch the elf, all of its elf magic goes away. (Meaning you're responsible for the elf's every move.)
Comments / 0