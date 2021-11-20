ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

You think you’ve hit your ball right? This pro may have you beat.

By Nick Piastowski
Golf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler McCumber watched as Kyle Stanley and Troy Merritt hit their tee shots on the par-3 17th at the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort. Only, McCumber wasn’t in Stanley and Merritt’s group during the second round of the RSM Classic. Nor their hole. Nor their fairway. McCumber sliced...

golf.com

The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Golf fans like Paige Spiranac have been buzzing this morning after Tiger Woods posted video of himself back on the course, taking a full swing. Woods is still recovering from serious leg injuries suffered when he wrecked his car last February. But the new video unsurprisingly has fueled hopes he will eventually come back.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
Golf.com

‘Harry was pleading with me’: Rory McIlroy was begged not to hit rocks shot

Rory McIlroy and Harry Diamond looked up, looked back and never once looked forward. During last year’s Northern Trust event, player and caddie had had their ball nestle up against a steep bank left of a green, only for McIlroy to ricochet his ball off a rock on the ensuing shot, and the ball to end up in the water behind him. “Oh no,” the announcer said on the PGA Tour Live broadcast.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career. Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour. Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth...
GOLF
Telegraph

Rory McIlroy rips his shirt in rage as he suffers calamitous meltdown in Dubai

In his almighty fury, Rory McIlroy acted more like Hulk Hogan than Ben Hogan. These were unprecedented shirt-ripping scenes more befitting to World Wrestling Entertainment than the European Tour, as the raging Northern Irishman tore apart his Nike top when his desert meltdown handed America a piece of golfing history.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rules Guy: My ball fell off the tee mid-swing. Do I have to take a penalty for hitting a ball in motion?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. In a recent match-play competition, my opponent had addressed his ball and started his swing. Mid-swing, his ball rolled forward off the tee, and he wound up hitting the moving ball. (The shot even found the fairway.) I know there are rules that penalize a player who strikes a ball in motion. What’s the story here? I’m hoping you say two-stroke penalty or loss of hole. —Erik Morrison, via email.
GOLF
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

How LPGA star gained ‘20, 30 yards’ off the tee — in one day

Danielle Kang, during Friday’s second round of the CME Group Tour Championship, birdied both the 17th and 18th holes, and while the four-three finish was noteworthy, it was the second stroke on that run that she wanted to talk about first. “Well, one, I finally reached a par-5 in two,”...
GOLF
Golf.com

What Tiger Woods’ 3-second swing video reveals about Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods posted footage of a single swing on Sunday, a three-second clip, and golf came to a standstill. Your first and human response had to be relief. The February car crash that could have killed him didn’t. In terms of broad interest to golf’s masses, it wasn’t even a...
GOLF
Golf.com

2021 RSM Classic tee times: Third-round groupings for Saturday

The 2021 RSM Classic continues on Saturday with the third round at Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga. You can find full Round 3 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Previewing RSM Classic Round 3. Thirty-year-old Talor Gooch has posted nine top-10 finishes over...
GOLF
Golf.com

2021 RSM Classic live coverage: How to watch Round 3 on Saturday

The 2021 RSM Classic is already at the halfway point, and the leaderboard is tightly packed at the top. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the third round on TV or online. Previewing RSM Classic Round 3. Talor Gooch currently holds a one-shot advantage over the field after...
GOLF
Golf.com

Want to smash longer drives? Try these 3 tips from Maria Fassi

Maria Fassi burst onto the scene as an elite amateur golfer — who can forget her back-nine duel at Augusta National with Jennifer Kupcho in 2019? — and since turning pro, her status has only elevated. Now in her second season on the LPGA Tour, Fassi is already one of...
GOLF
Golf.com

2021 RSM Classic leaderboard: Who’s contending after round 2

Thursday in this space, we noted that one pro called the first-round conditions in Sea Island, Ga., a “Chamber of Commerce” day. Friday? It was like a trip to the dentist. The winds picked up, and the scores soared. Here are three things you need to know after the second round of the RSM Classic, played on the Seaside and Plantation Courses at Sea Island Resort.
GOLF
Golf.com

Talor Gooch rides no-bogey final round at RSM Classic for first PGA Tour win

Pressure, Talor Gooch says, is Best Buy. And it wouldn’t be Sunday, he said Saturday night, after finishing the third round of the RSM Classic with a three-shot lead. The 30-year-old was 18 holes from his first PGA Tour victory, but the nerves ahead had nothing on the thought of wearing a name tag for a living.
GOLF
Golf.com

Get to know Oak Hill East: Top 100 Courses in the World newcomer spotlight

There are no shortage of regulars on GOLF’s Top 100 Courses in the World list — in fact, it’s nearly all regulars. But that’s not to say there’s no churn or fresh faces. This time around, seven newcomers made the cut, and in the coming days, we’re going to introduce (or reintroduce!) you to each of them. Here’s a closer look at No. 76 on the 2021-22 ranking: Oak Hill’s East Couse in New York.
GOLF
Golf.com

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: This unknown Odyssey putter is already catching fire on Tour

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Talor Gooch can stop the putter search. After a dominant three-shot win at the RSM Classic, it’s safe to say Odyssey’s Tri-Hot 5K putter has earned a spot in the bag.
SPORTS

