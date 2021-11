FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A new federal report finds the electric power and natural gas sectors in Texas remain vulnerable to extreme winter weather. The conclusion is from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation or NERC and its 2021-2022 Winter Reliability Assessment. The agency conducted a risk assessment for this winter involving ERCOT, which operates most of the electric grid in Texas. Joshua Rhodes with the Webber Energy Group at the University of Texas reviewed the report for CBS-11. He said in a worst-case scenario, the agency found there would be power outages again this winter in Texas. “The extreme scenario that they...

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO