The Notre Dame basketball team is looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years and do so with an experienced group. The Notre Dame basketball team will kick off their 2021-22 season on Saturday, as they take on the CSU Northridge Matadors inside Purcell Pavilion. This is an Irish team that desperately needs to get back to the NCAA Tournament, as they have not made the postseason since the 2016-17 season, a year that saw them make it to the second round.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO