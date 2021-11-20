Preview: No. 23 Men’s Basketball vs. Binghamton | 12 p.m. EST, FS1/FOX Sports App

No. 2 UCLA men’s basketball (1-0) will take on No. 4 Villanova (1-0) in one of the premier college basketball matchups this season. While the Wildcats have three all-time national championships compared to the Bruins’ 11, Villanova has been one of the most prestigious NCAA programs of the past decade, picking up two of its three titles in the last six seasons. Here is the first men’s basketball scouting report of the season from Sports editor Jon Christon – who is tired after writing nearly 5,000 words about basketball in the past 24 hours and change.

