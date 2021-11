No. 4 Maryland women’s basketball wrapped up its season-opening homestand with an 88-67 win over Villanova to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Wildcats stuck around in the early going because of a strong shooting performance, shooting 8-for-13 from the field and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. However, it was not long before the Terps pulled away, outscoring Villanova 52-25 in the second and third quarters combined.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO