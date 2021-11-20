WR Tayvian Cunningham, two starting linemen out for Arizona vs. Washington State

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday. Heisman Trophy candidate Kenneth Walker rushed the ball 23 times for 197 yards and five touchdowns for the Spartans in the win. During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday, college...
You know Ohio State football is doing something right when one of the program’s legends takes to Twitter during a game. Buckeyes legend Cris Carter tuned into ABC on Saturday to catch No. 4 Ohio State battle No. 7 Michigan State. ‘Battle’ probably isn’t the right word. Pure and utter ‘dominance’ is, though.
One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
The University of Texas has arguably the most impatient football program. With the boosters, financial influencers, power brokers, and oil tycoons, more than the head coach has an opinion on how the Longhorns should be run. Texas believes it is the biggest brand in college football, and its fans embrace a “win now” attitude at all times. Steve Sarkisian knew this when he took the job; however, it looks like it’s becoming too much for him.
The Miami Hurricanes sit at 5-5 on the season and the future of the program is up in the air. Manny Diaz could be on the hot seat amid an average year and other coaching rumors and Hurricanes legends Ed Reed and others all agreed Miami needs to get back to the way things were when they played. Kirk Herbstreit echoed those statements when talking about the future of the program under Diaz, or possibly another coach.
Marrero (La.) John Ehret four-star wide receiver Zavion Thomas was planning to announce his college commitment Tuesday but he has elected to push it back two days to Thanksgiving. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – has...
As expected, there are some LSU players already jumping into the transfer portal after the firing of Ed Orgeron, and one of those players is cornerback Elias Ricks. Ricks was one of the top defensive backs coming out of high school before he signed with LSU. Ricks told 247 Sports...
Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, the “current expectation” at Arizona State is Herm Edwards will remain the head coach next season. For a while, it seemed as if the Sun Devils were going to be one of the Power Five programs with a job opening per Zenitz. Now, they will keep Edwards.
First and foremost, Happy Thanksgiving, Buckeye Nation. With so much going on this week including The Game, it can almost get lost in the shuffle. There’s a lot to be thankful for, but in this regard, the focus on Ohio State and their recruiting efforts offers plenty of reasons to give thanks.
Florida firing head coach Dan Mullen adds a Power Five conference opening to an extensive list. The Gators are ranked the top coaching opening by 247 Sports. Other Power Five openings are LSU, USC, TCU, Washington and Virginia Tech in the order that 247 ranks as desirable. The Miami Hurricanes would have a lot of competition.
The head coaching carousel is alive and well in college football, and the offseason hasn’t even arrived. With Florida, LSU and USC among the premium jobs open at this point, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd, where he predicted who each of those three teams will hire as their next head coach.
Matchup: Syracuse (2-2) vs Arizona State (2-3) Location: Imperial Arena (Paradise Island, Bahamas) Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, November 25th. Odds: Syracuse -2.0. Over/under 146.5. ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 59.7% chance to win. Series History: Syracuse and Arizona State have met three times prior to the Battle...
Washington State vs Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 26. Record: Washington State (6-5), Washington (4-7) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Washington State vs Washington Game Preview.
The UC Riverside Highlanders (0-0) play the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) at Desert Financial Arena on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET. Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!. Favorite. Total. Arizona State. -8.5 138.5 points. Key Stats for Arizona State vs....
