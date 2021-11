NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The Notre Dame women’s soccer team made sure its last go inside Alumni Stadium was quite the show, cruising past SIUE for the 4-0 victory. The cold weather and wintery mix, nor the Cougars defense, didn’t slow the Irish, who outshot its opposition 30-3. Freshman Korbin Albert was the woman of the match, scoring two goals while tacking on an assist as well. Albert now has 11 goals on the season and seven in the last nine games.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO