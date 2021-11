In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are still calls for change in Vancouver where the Canucks have been unable to turn to the losing around. What names are rumored to be potentially traded and how likely is it someone is moved? The Dallas Stars are looking at having too many goalies. Will they move someone in the coming weeks? There are updates on the status of Vladimir Tarasenko and the NHL is growing concerned about the All-Star Game and how an outbreak in Vegas could affect the league and Olympic participation.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO