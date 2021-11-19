ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pickin’ It: Carolina vs. Washington in Week 11

By Will Bryan
foxwilmington.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolina (5-5) returns home for a big game in the NFC playoff...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Clemson football fans furious at UNC for ruining ACC Championship hopes

With just minutes remaining between UNC and NC State, Clemson football fans had to be thinking the Tigers could be ACC Championship Game bound. Had you told Clemson football fans early in the season that Dabo Swinney’s Tigers would have a shot at the ACC Championship Game as they entered the final week, many might not have believed it. The team was struggling but, alas, they hit their stride and to make the conference title game, they needed an NC State loss to North Carolina and then a Wake Forest loss to Boston College.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

Bucs make roster moves ahead of Week 10 game vs. Washington

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making a pair of additions to their active roster for Week 10. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman and tight end Darren Fells have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. Both veteran pass-catchers were signed to the practice squad...
NFL
ourcommunitynow.com

Thursday injury report for Washington vs. Buccaneers, Week 10

The Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday in preparation for their Week 10 matchup at FedEx Field. Wednesday’s initial injury report featured plenty of starters for both teams,
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black And Blue#American Football#Nfc
FanSided

4 crucial matchups the Panthers must win vs. Washington in Week 11

Panthers -3.0 What are some crucial matchups to keep a close eye on when the Carolina Panthers take on the Washington Football Team in Week 11?. Raise your hand if you saw that coming. The Carolina Panthers went into the desert and absolutely mauled the Arizona Cardinals to the tune...
NFL
foxwilmington.com

Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Washington Football Team

Carolina Panthers (5-5) vs. Washington Football Team (3-6) Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, N.C. Carolina is 7-9 all-time against Washington, going 4-3 at home. The series has gone in streaks with Washington winning the first six, Carolina winning five of the next six and Washington winning two of the last three.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Bold Predictions: Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers – Week 10

Looking to improve their record this season to 9-1, the Arizona Cardinals will square off with the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. While the Arizona Cardinals find themselves heavy favorites in their Week 10 matchup, they should not get too far ahead of themselves. In 2020, the Carolina Panthers were in Year 1 of their rebuilding effort, and the Cardinals visited Charlotte only to come away with suffering a blowout loss.
NFL
art19.com

PANTHERS PREVIEW: Can Washington keep their roll going and win the Rivera vs. Newton/Carolina Bowl?

The Washington Football Talk podcast is anchored by NBC Sports Washington's Washington Football Insider JP Finlay and highlights all members of our coverage team including Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey along with plenty of others. Finlay will also reach out to a host of outside influencers both in the D.C. media and the national landscape. With a strong set of personal relationships built on years covering the team, Finlay brings a fresh and engaging style to interviews with players, coaches and alumni for the podcast.
NFL
Hogs Haven

Three key matchups to watch in Sunday’s Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers game

Both Washington and Carolina are coming off of big week 10 wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals, respectively. At 3-6 and coming off of their first win since October 3rd, Washington is trying to erase the stench surrounding the team over the past month. Rivera’s next obstacle is heading back to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cam Newton announced as starter for Week 11 bout vs. Washington

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will be the starter against Washington on Sunday in his return to Bank of America Stadium. Head coach Matt Rhule announced at Carolina's availability Friday that Newton "will take the first snap," while also adding that fellow quarterback P.J. Walker will also have a role to play against the Burgundy and Gold.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy