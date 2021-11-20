ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Nov. 21-30

By MYA CONSTANTINO THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aNs3x_0d2Sijvc00

Nov. 21

Windsor: Care for a laugh and a hike? This Sunday’s Hiking for Health and Hilarity walk from Sonoma County Regional Parks will cover 4 to 5 miles through pine forests and alongside creeks at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park. Hike leaders will entertain with seasonal jokes and puns. For seasoned hikers or those looking for a challenge. 9-11 a.m. Parking is $7 or free for parks members. Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, 5750 Faught Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3wYqjfi.

Nov. 26

Santa Rosa: Instead of fighting the Black Friday shopping crowds, burn off some of that Thanksgiving feast with a 6-mile moderately strenuous hike with a 1,100-foot rise in elevation and stunning panoramic views, at Hood Mountain Regional Park. Bring sturdy shoes and a water bottle. 9-11 a.m. Hood Mountain Regional Park. South Entrance, 1450 Pythian Road. For more information visit bit.ly/3wXg4rB.

Kenwood: Look through telescopes and explore the endless mysteries of the night sky at a public star party at Robert Ferguson Observatory. 7-10 p.m. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students; free for children 12 and under. Space is limited. Robert Ferguson Observatory, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3Hvidzk.

Nov. 27

Kenwood: Take that nature walk to the next level by forest bathing, a centering and restorative practice that originated in Japan. “Shinrin-yoku” promotes balance and vitality by focusing on staying present in nature. Tickets: $20. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3nrCVZc.

Nov. 28

Santa Rosa: Deepen your connection to the natural world by exploring and sketching flora and fauna in a nature journaling session for adults. Bring a journal, pencils, pens and watercolors and a folding chair. Tickets: $10 per person for county residents or $12 for non-residents; registration is required. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 10 a.m. to noon. Laguna de Santa Rosa trail, Highway 12 entrance, 6303 Highway 12. Get tickets at bit.ly/3Htskov.

Petaluma: Although Bill Myers and Dave Chalk have retired from their popular Bill and Dave group hikes, the hikes are continuing. Join a hike to the Three Bridges Vista Point and enjoy views of San Pablo Bay, the Bay bridges and the San Francisco skyline. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., rain or shine. Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. For more information, visit bit.ly/3HwN0vN.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Russian reports now say 52 dead in Siberian coal mine fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire.
ACCIDENTS
CNN

A new Covid-19 variant could show immune evasion and enhanced transmissibility, South African scientists warn

(CNN) — South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of a new coronavirus variant that appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country. "Initially it looked like some cluster outbreaks, but from yesterday, the indication came from our scientists from the Network of Genomic Surveillance that they were observing a new variant," Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said, stressing that it is currently unclear where the variant -- currently dubbed B.1.1.529 -- first emerged.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Lake Forest, CA
City
Petaluma, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Kenwood, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
CBS News

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, says guilty verdicts were "like a dream come true"

For Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wednesday's verdict in Brunswick, Georgia, came after a 21-month search for justice involving prayer and hard work. Three men were convicted of killing her son after chasing him down in Brunswick. They each face the possibility of a life sentence in prison. Wanda Cooper-Jones got emotional in the courtroom after the verdict was read – a day she once thought would never come.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

String of smash-and-grab thefts in California continues at Los Angeles Nordstrom store

Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods in the latest of a string of organized retail thefts. Five people, one wearing an orange wig, entered the open store shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles, took seven or eight expensive purses and fled in a grey Ford Mustang, police said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
834
Followers
225
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy