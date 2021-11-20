Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Nov. 21-30

Nov. 21

Windsor: Care for a laugh and a hike? This Sunday’s Hiking for Health and Hilarity walk from Sonoma County Regional Parks will cover 4 to 5 miles through pine forests and alongside creeks at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park. Hike leaders will entertain with seasonal jokes and puns. For seasoned hikers or those looking for a challenge. 9-11 a.m. Parking is $7 or free for parks members. Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, 5750 Faught Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3wYqjfi.

Nov. 26

Santa Rosa: Instead of fighting the Black Friday shopping crowds, burn off some of that Thanksgiving feast with a 6-mile moderately strenuous hike with a 1,100-foot rise in elevation and stunning panoramic views, at Hood Mountain Regional Park. Bring sturdy shoes and a water bottle. 9-11 a.m. Hood Mountain Regional Park. South Entrance, 1450 Pythian Road. For more information visit bit.ly/3wXg4rB.

Kenwood: Look through telescopes and explore the endless mysteries of the night sky at a public star party at Robert Ferguson Observatory. 7-10 p.m. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students; free for children 12 and under. Space is limited. Robert Ferguson Observatory, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3Hvidzk.

Nov. 27

Kenwood: Take that nature walk to the next level by forest bathing, a centering and restorative practice that originated in Japan. “Shinrin-yoku” promotes balance and vitality by focusing on staying present in nature. Tickets: $20. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3nrCVZc.

Nov. 28

Santa Rosa: Deepen your connection to the natural world by exploring and sketching flora and fauna in a nature journaling session for adults. Bring a journal, pencils, pens and watercolors and a folding chair. Tickets: $10 per person for county residents or $12 for non-residents; registration is required. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 10 a.m. to noon. Laguna de Santa Rosa trail, Highway 12 entrance, 6303 Highway 12. Get tickets at bit.ly/3Htskov.

Petaluma: Although Bill Myers and Dave Chalk have retired from their popular Bill and Dave group hikes, the hikes are continuing. Join a hike to the Three Bridges Vista Point and enjoy views of San Pablo Bay, the Bay bridges and the San Francisco skyline. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., rain or shine. Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. For more information, visit bit.ly/3HwN0vN.

